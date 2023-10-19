Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Disick Hilariously Roasts Dad Scott Disick's Dating Life

Watch : Scott Disick "Probably Has a Crush" on Khloé Kardashian

Penelope Disick is poosh-ing back on her dad Scott Disick's love life.

The 11-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian hilariously called out the Talentless founder for wanting to date much younger women on the Oct. 18 episode of The Kardashians. During a family discussion with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner about enlisting a matchmaker to help Scott find a date, Penelope agreed with her aunt that the ideal partner should be "older than what he's used to."

"He was saying late 20s," Khloe told Penelope, prompting the tween to comically snap back at her dad, "No! 20s?"

She continued wryly, "You're 40. You're not gonna date someone 19."

Though Scott admitted that he would consider dating someone more than two decades his junior, he acknowledged that "it's not a good look."

So, what are the qualities Penelope wants in a lady for Lord Disick? "Good personality," she said. "She can be pretty."

The tween also noted that whoever ends up with Scott should be into fitness because, as she quipped to her dad, "You need to go to the gym also."