Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Disick Hilariously Roasts Dad Scott Disick's Dating Life

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick proved she's inherited their wry humor as she called out her dad for wanting to date younger women: "You're 40."

Penelope Disick is poosh-ing back on her dad Scott Disick's love life.

The 11-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian hilariously called out the Talentless founder for wanting to date much younger women on the Oct. 18 episode of The Kardashians. During a family discussion with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner about enlisting a matchmaker to help Scott find a date, Penelope agreed with her aunt that the ideal partner should be "older than what he's used to."

"He was saying late 20s," Khloe told Penelope, prompting the tween to comically snap back at her dad, "No! 20s?"

She continued wryly, "You're 40. You're not gonna date someone 19."

Though Scott admitted that he would consider dating someone more than two decades his junior, he acknowledged that "it's not a good look."

So, what are the qualities Penelope wants in a lady for Lord Disick? "Good personality," she said. "She can be pretty." 

The tween also noted that whoever ends up with Scott should be into fitness because, as she quipped to her dad, "You need to go to the gym also."

Penelope added, "I want him to have a girlfriend."

Indeed, there is an age gap between Scott and some of his exes. He was with Sofia Richie, 25, for three years until May 2020 and dated Amelia Hamlin, 22, for 11 months before breaking up in September 2021

The Flip It Like Disick alum was last linked to Rebecca Donaldson, 28, though they split in June 2022.

Instagram/Scott Disick

On the Oct. 12 episode of The Kardashians, Scott admitted that his sex life has been "terrible" since injuring his back in an August 2022 car accident

"Since then, everything has changed in my life," he shared "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."

And while back pain should be motivation enough to see the doctor, Scott joked at the time that getting "back on the wagon to f--k" was the bigger push for him.

As he quipped, "No motion for me!"

To see more moments of Scott as a dad, keep scrolling.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Sweet Dreams

What's the point of being a parent if you can't embarrass your kids? Reunited with his kids after Kourtney and Travis Barker's May 22 Italian nuptials, Scott posted an adorable pic of a sleepy Reign on his Instagram story on May 24.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
The Whole Crew Is Here

Scott, Mason and Penelope are joined by family friends for a night full of fun, as Scott captioned his Insta story pic, "Got my crew with me."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Not So Little Anymore

Now 9 years old, Penelope posed for a sweet selfie with Scott, which he captioned, "My little girl is getting so big I can't take it!"

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Daddy's Girl

Scott shared another sweet photo with his daughter on May 24, this time giving her a loving kiss on the head.

Instagram
When Life Gives You Lemons

Reign, Mason and Penelope are joined by cousin North at their bracelet-making and lemonade stand on Aug. 1. Dad Scott even received a custom "Lord" bracelet from Penelope! "Thanks pooshalini," he joked on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Penelope and Mason play tag on the beach in a sweet pic shared by Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Bday Dad

Scott shared a suntanning pic on his 39th birthday featuring kids Reign and Penelope in their backyard. "Happy bday," Scott captioned the Instagram Story in May 2021.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Scott wishes Kourt a happy 42nd b-day on Apr. 18, 2021. "Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for a some more," he wrote with a sweet family photo.

Instagram
Beach Babes

"love and happiness," Kourtney wrote during a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara with her kids in August 2020.

Instagram
Swimming Buddies

"Pool party," Scott wrote on this photo of Mason and Reign.

Instagram
Just Like Mom

"Another day another poosh pose," the father of three quipped about his daughter.

Instagram
Solo Swim

"I got 10 on it," Scott wrote alongside this playful snap of Reign. 

Instagram
Sweet P

"My little precious," the Flip It Like Disick star wrote.

Instagram
Pool Play

"My loves," Scott declared.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Let It Reign

The eldest Kardashian shared to Instagram this cute snap of her youngest son, Reign Disick

TikTok
Going Viral

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick had a ton of fun goofing around on TikTok.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Happy Holidays

Reign is rockin' around the Christmas tree(s) in this action shot shared to Instagram in December 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Disneyland Fans

"not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Wyoming

Throwback! "Just two cowgirls loving life! #kuwtk," Khloe captioned this selfie from the family's Wyoming trip earlier this year, which played out during Sunday's
Kardashians season finale.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Turns 5!

"My silly baby is 5 years old today," Kourtney shared on Saturday, Dec. 14. "Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mason Turns 10!

Both of Kourtney and Scott's boys were born on December 14, but it was their eldest who celebrated double digits this past year. "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you," his mom wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram
TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Instagram
Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Great Outdoors

Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Santa Ynez

"A weekend away."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Halloweekend

The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Honey

Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Fishing in Finland!

After Kourtney and Scott's family Finland trip aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared a few personal snapshots from their April 2019 excursion. In this one, Mason and Reign try ice fishing!

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics
