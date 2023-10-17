Julianne Hough Is Joining Dancing With the Stars Tour and the Details Will Have You Spinning

Julianne Hough is back on the ballroom floor.
E! News can exclusively reveal the 35-year-old will join Dancing With the Stars: Live! The Tour, which kicks off in January 2024, months after she returned for season 32 of the competition show as a host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.
"I'm so thrilled to be joining my DWTS family as we hit the road and go on tour!" Julianne exclusively told E! News in a statement. "It's going to be an incredible show featuring never-before-seen numbers by our amazing pros, including a few special performances by yours truly, and I can't wait to connect in person with all the fans who watch us on TV every week."
The two-time Mirrorball champion will take the stage on select dates of the show, which runs through March with tickets available Oct. 20.
And the tour performers are on pointe. The list includes fan favorites such as Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savcheno.
Also in the mix? Professional dancers Britt Stewart and Brandon Armstrong, as well as season 30 winner Daniella Karagach and newcomer Rylee Arnold—who is competing for the first time on DWTS this season alongside Harry Jowsey.
The tour will also include celebrity guest stars, as did the first tour that "led to a spectacular run of sold-out shows," per an ABC press release.
"Dancing With the Stars is back on tour to heat up this winter with a dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production!" the press release continued. "Launching Jan. 11 at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, this year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit television series performing glittering new numbers as well as some of the unbelievable showstoppers featured in season 32."
Back in March, Julianne shared her excitement to return to the show after exiting as a dance pro in 2009 after five seasons.
Beneath a post on Dancing With the Stars' official Instagram account, the television personality wrote, "Beyond excited and honored to be back in the Ballroom with all of you."
In her own post on Instagram, Julianne shared, "What an incredible journey it has been to literally grow up with all of you in the ballroom and at home! September can't come soon enough."
And it turns out this upcoming DWTS tour isn't her first rodeo, as she also noted in her post that she first joined the Dancing family in 2006 as a "Company Dancer on the first ever DWTS live tour."
