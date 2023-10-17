Julianne Hough Is Joining Dancing With the Stars Tour and the Details Will Have You Spinning

Watch : Julianne Hough Shares How Ex Ryan Seacrest Impacted Her

Julianne Hough is back on the ballroom floor.

E! News can exclusively reveal the 35-year-old will join Dancing With the Stars: Live! The Tour, which kicks off in January 2024, months after she returned for season 32 of the competition show as a host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining my DWTS family as we hit the road and go on tour!" Julianne exclusively told E! News in a statement. "It's going to be an incredible show featuring never-before-seen numbers by our amazing pros, including a few special performances by yours truly, and I can't wait to connect in person with all the fans who watch us on TV every week."

The two-time Mirrorball champion will take the stage on select dates of the show, which runs through March with tickets available Oct. 20.

And the tour performers are on pointe. The list includes fan favorites such as Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savcheno.

Also in the mix? Professional dancers Britt Stewart and Brandon Armstrong, as well as season 30 winner Daniella Karagach and newcomer Rylee Arnold—who is competing for the first time on DWTS this season alongside Harry Jowsey.