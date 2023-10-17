Exclusive

Julianne Hough Is Joining Dancing With the Stars Tour and the Details Will Have You Spinning

E! News can exclusively reveal Julianne Hough will embark on the Dancing With the Stars tour in 2024, joining pro dancers including Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov and Gleb Savchenko.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 17, 2023 11:30 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsExclusivesJulianne HoughCelebrities
Watch: Julianne Hough Shares How Ex Ryan Seacrest Impacted Her

Julianne Hough is back on the ballroom floor.

E! News can exclusively reveal the 35-year-old will join Dancing With the Stars: Live! The Tour, which kicks off in January 2024, months after she returned for season 32 of the competition show as a host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining my DWTS family as we hit the road and go on tour!" Julianne exclusively told E! News in a statement. "It's going to be an incredible show featuring never-before-seen numbers by our amazing pros, including a few special performances by yours truly, and I can't wait to connect in person with all the fans who watch us on TV every week."

The two-time Mirrorball champion will take the stage on select dates of the show, which runs through March with tickets available Oct. 20. 

And the tour performers are on pointe. The list includes fan favorites such as Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savcheno

Also in the mix? Professional dancers Britt Stewart and Brandon Armstrong, as well as season 30 winner Daniella Karagach and newcomer Rylee Arnold—who is competing for the first time on DWTS this season alongside Harry Jowsey.

photos
Julianne Hough's Broadway Debut in POTUS

The tour will also include celebrity guest stars, as did the first tour that "led to a spectacular run of sold-out shows," per an ABC press release.

"Dancing With the Stars is back on tour to heat up this winter with a dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production!" the press release continued. "Launching Jan. 11 at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, this year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit television series performing glittering new numbers as well as some of the unbelievable showstoppers featured in season 32."

Amy Ryerson

Trending Stories

1

Joran van der Sloot Confessed to "Brutal Murder" of Natalee Holloway

2

Natalee Holloway Case: Joran van der Pleads Guilty to Extortion

3

DC Young Fly’s Sister Dies 4 Months After His Partner Jacky Oh

Back in March, Julianne shared her excitement to return to the show after exiting as a dance pro in 2009 after five seasons.

Beneath a post on Dancing With the Starsofficial Instagram account, the television personality wrote, "Beyond excited and honored to be back in the Ballroom with all of you."

In her own post on Instagram, Julianne shared, "What an incredible journey it has been to literally grow up with all of you in the ballroom and at home! September can't come soon enough."

 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

And it turns out this upcoming DWTS tour isn't her first rodeo, as she also noted in her post that she first joined the Dancing family in 2006 as a "Company Dancer on the first ever DWTS live tour."

But before tour starts, keep scrolling to get to know the season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars, which airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Joran van der Sloot Confessed to "Brutal Murder" of Natalee Holloway

2

Natalee Holloway Case: Joran van der Pleads Guilty to Extortion

3

DC Young Fly’s Sister Dies 4 Months After His Partner Jacky Oh

4

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Really Shaved Her Head in 2007

5

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s NFL Moment With His Dad Ed Kelce