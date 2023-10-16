Natalee Holloway Case: Suspect Expected to Share Details of Her Death 18 Years After Disappearance

Natalee Holloway's family may finally get some answers nearly two decades after she went missing.
Joran van der Sloot—the man long-suspected to be involved in her 2005 disappearance—is expected to plead guilty for extorting Natalee's mom Beth Holloway as part of a plea agreement that requires him to reveal details into the 18-year-old's presumed death, according to the family's attorney.
"It was conditioned upon Mr. van der Sloot revealing details of how Natalee died," John Q. Kelly told NBC News of the plea deal on Oct. 15, "and how her body was disposed of."
In an unexpected move, John also said that "there won't be any further investigation or search...for Natalee's remains" after Joran, 36, officially enters his plea. The reasoning behind that decision, according to the family lawyer, will come to light after Joran's scheduled court appearance on Oct. 18.
John added to the outlet the plea deal is contingent upon the FBI corroborating information given by Joran, who he noted has been known to change his story.
Natalee was last seen in the early hours of May 30, 2005, during her high school graduation trip to Aruba. She vanished after leaving a bar with Joran and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.
Joran has never been charged with any crime related to Natalee's disappearance. However, he was indicted on charges of wire fraud and extortion by the U.S. Attorney's office in Alabama in 2010 for soliciting $250,000 from Natalee's mother in exchange for the location of the teen's remains. An FBI affidavit previously obtained by NBC News said that during a recorded undercover operation, Joran claimed to know where Natalee's body was buried, but later admitted to fabricating the location.
The Dutch national has been serving a 28-year prison sentence in Lima, Peru, for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old college student Stephany Flores. He was extradited to the United States earlier this year to face his wire fraud and extortion charges, to which he pleaded not guilty in June.
E! News has been unable to reach Joran's attorney or federal prosecutors for comment.
For more details about Natalee's case, keep reading.
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)