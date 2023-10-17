Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why She and Will Smith Separated & More Bombshells From Her Book Worthy

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Was "Shocked" By Oscars Slap

In case your jaw hasn't dropped since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Jada Pinkett Smith is here to remedy that.

Last week the Red Table Talk host started dropping hot, savory breadcrumbs in a series of interviews leading up to the Oct. 17 release of her memoir Worthy, revealing she and Smith had been separated for six years before that shocking night and they no longer lived together (though she moved nearby). But, Pinkett Smith also said on TODAY they aren't divorcing and are working on "healing the relationship."

And she would have shared the true state of their union several years ago, but Smith got cold feet, according to the actress.

Pinkett Smith, 52, expands upon all this and more in Worthy, which she has heralded as the real story of her journey. (And yes, the actress who made "entanglement" the most zeitgeisty term since "conscious uncoupling" has acknowledged she may have had a hand in perpetuating various misconceptions over the years.)