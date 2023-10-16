Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary with These Magical Products Every Disney Fan Will Love

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What's this? What's this? It's Disney's 100th anniversary, and oh boy are we excited! The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a century of smiles, laughs, and Disney magic, and they've pulled out all the stops for their momentous anniversary this year. From special edition backpacks and light-up Mickey ears to charming jewelry and darn cute apparel, you can find all types of Disney merchandise available for sale on ShopDisney that'll bring a smile to any Disney lover (whether that's a loved one or yourself!).
And if you're a Disney adult like us, then you're probably looking to sprinkle of bit of extra Disney magic into your everyday life. That's why we're here to show you that many of our favorite brands have also released Disney collections we're OBSESSED with. And what better way to celebrate this magical and special day than to treat yourself with a luxury Disney-themed TV that displays Disney art whenever it's off, or Disney-themed accessories you can hold close to your heart on the daily? No matter what your budget is, we're here to help. Shop below for the best Disney-themed merch that'll have you feeling supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!
Samsung Disney Edition
Samsung The Frame – Disney100 Edition
If you're a Disney fanatic who's looking for that extra special big-ticket item to add to your collection, look no further than the Samsung Frame TV Disney100 edition. With content from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic, Disney fans can curate and showcase a gallery of their most beloved characters and content right on their TV. It also features a commemorative platinum bezel with the Disney100 logo and comes with a Disney's Mickey Mouse-inspired SolarCell remote.
Madewell Disney Collection
Disney Mickey Mouse-Embroidered Cardigan
Nothing gets better than a cashmere cardigan featuring your favorite Disney character, Mickey Mouse. Pair it with any outfit for a casual and laid-back look.
Disney Donald Duck Graphic Tee
Graphic tees are essential to have in your Disney wardrobe, and we can't get over this Donald Duck tee from Madewell that's just too cute. Available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, this vintage Disney graphic oversized tee has a contrasting blue trim that pairs perfectly over blue jeans.
BaubleBar Disney Collection
Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Necklace
Hold Mickey close to your heart with this sparkly Disney 3D necklace. It's available in three color pairings: Clear/Gold, Multi/Gold, and the classic Black/Red.
Mickey Mouse Holiday Lights Disney Essential Hoop Earrings
If you're ready to get a head start on Christmas shopping, any Disney lover would go goofy over these Holiday Lights Disney Essential hoop earrings. They feature a gold-plated foundation that's wrapped in multicolored Christmas lights and come in two other Christmas designs.
Mickey Mouse Disney Pavé Pull-Tie Bracelet
For a subtle homage to your Disney love, we recommend opting for this Pavé pull-tie bracelet. It seamlessly blends in with other gold jewelry, while keeping the Disney theme with its petite Mickey Mouse adornments.
Coach Outlet Disney Collection
Disney X Coach North South Mini Tote With Sled Motif
Coach Outlet has blessed us with their new Disney drop, which is currently available for insiders only. The Disney X Coach North South mini tote comes in a dark pine color that is perfect to wear during the holidays and features an adorable Minnie and Mickey Mouse sled motif in the front. Its crossbody strap also features delicate snowflake motifs that decorate the entire strap for an extra festive feel.
Disney X Coach Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Jacquard With Mickey Mouse Print
If you're a fan of the signature Coach print, then you're going to love the Disney X Coach Teri shoulder bag. It's made of signature jacquard and refined pebble leather, and is on sale for $225!
Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Ear Bag
If you're looking for the perfect Disney-themed bag, this Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Ear bag is it. It's subtle enough to wear every day and comes in a bright red color, as well as black. It also has a double-zip closure for extra storage.
Disney X Coach Slim Id Card Case With Wink Mickey Mouse
If you're in need of a card case, then you're not going to be able to resist not getting this Mickey Mouse-themed one. You can find an adorable Mickey winking at you in the front which has three credit card slots and an ID window in the back.
Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Collectible Bag Charm
Bag charms are a great way to add an extra personalized touch to any bag, and we're currently eyeing this Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Collectible bag charm. It's made of refined pebble leather and features a bright red Mickey Mouse with a gold split key ring and dog leash clip.
Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Skater T Shirt
If you don't already have a million Disney tees, you're going to want to add this Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Skater t-shirt to your collection. Made of 100% cotton, this simple white tee has a design featuring a black and white mickey popping up from the side and comes in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.
ShopDisney 100th Anniversary Collection
Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, ShopDisney released this Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' Light-Up Loungefly mini backpack. It comes with glow-in-the-dark and light-up accents that make it all the more magical.
Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' Light-Up Ear Headband
Along with the backpack, ShopDisney also released this special edition Disney100 Light-Up Ear headband. The ears feature a colorful Mickey icon fireworks design with light-up rhinestones while the silver bow in the front glows purple! What's not to love?
Louis and Ray Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack – The Princess and the Frog
Inspired by Disney's The Princess and the Frog, you're going to need this Louis and Ray Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly mini backpack in your collection stat. With glow-in-the-dark accents and a golden trumpet on simulated leather, there's no better backpack companion than Tiana's bayou buddies.
Beauty and the Beast Light-Up Ear Headband
Be our guest and add this Beauty and the Beast Light-Up Ear Headband to your cart. Not only does it light up, it also has a beautiful fabric rosette centerpiece and ''Stained glass window'' ears with rose petals.
