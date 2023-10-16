Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary with These Magical Products Every Disney Fan Will Love

From enchanting handbags and accessories to cutting-edge tech and stylish apparel, we've curated the best Disney-themed products that'll take your love for Disney to infinity and beyond!

By Camila Quimper Oct 16, 2023 10:00 PMTags
Shop Disney 100th Anniversary MerchE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of BaubleBar, Coach, and ShopDisney

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

What's this? What's this? It's Disney's 100th anniversary, and oh boy are we excited! The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a century of smiles, laughs, and Disney magic, and they've pulled out all the stops for their momentous anniversary this year. From special edition backpacks and light-up Mickey ears to charming jewelry and darn cute apparel, you can find all types of Disney merchandise available for sale on ShopDisney that'll bring a smile to any Disney lover (whether that's a loved one or yourself!).

And if you're a Disney adult like us, then you're probably looking to sprinkle of bit of extra Disney magic into your everyday life. That's why we're here to show you that many of our favorite brands have also released Disney collections we're OBSESSED with. And what better way to celebrate this magical and special day than to treat yourself with a luxury Disney-themed TV that displays Disney art whenever it's off, or Disney-themed accessories you can hold close to your heart on the daily? No matter what your budget is, we're here to help. Shop below for the best Disney-themed merch that'll have you feeling supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Samsung Disney Edition

Samsung The Frame – Disney100 Edition

If you're a Disney fanatic who's looking for that extra special big-ticket item to add to your collection, look no further than the Samsung Frame TV Disney100 edition. With content from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic, Disney fans can curate and showcase a gallery of their most beloved characters and content right on their TV. It also features a commemorative platinum bezel with the Disney100 logo and comes with a Disney's Mickey Mouse-inspired SolarCell remote.

$1,700
Samsung

Madewell Disney Collection

Disney Mickey Mouse-Embroidered Cardigan

Nothing gets better than a cashmere cardigan featuring your favorite Disney character, Mickey Mouse. Pair it with any outfit for a casual and laid-back look.

$198
Madewell

Disney Donald Duck Graphic Tee

Graphic tees are essential to have in your Disney wardrobe, and we can't get over this Donald Duck tee from Madewell that's just too cute. Available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, this vintage Disney graphic oversized tee has a contrasting blue trim that pairs perfectly over blue jeans.

$60
Madewell

BaubleBar Disney Collection

Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Necklace

Hold Mickey close to your heart with this sparkly Disney 3D necklace. It's available in three color pairings: Clear/Gold, Multi/Gold, and the classic Black/Red.

$48
BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Holiday Lights Disney Essential Hoop Earrings

If you're ready to get a head start on Christmas shopping, any Disney lover would go goofy over these Holiday Lights Disney Essential hoop earrings. They feature a gold-plated foundation that's wrapped in multicolored Christmas lights and come in two other Christmas designs.

$58
BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Disney Pavé Pull-Tie Bracelet

For a subtle homage to your Disney love, we recommend opting for this Pavé pull-tie bracelet. It seamlessly blends in with other gold jewelry, while keeping the Disney theme with its petite Mickey Mouse adornments.

$42
BaubleBar

Coach Outlet Disney Collection

Disney X Coach North South Mini Tote With Sled Motif

Coach Outlet has blessed us with their new Disney drop, which is currently available for insiders only. The Disney X Coach North South mini tote comes in a dark pine color that is perfect to wear during the holidays and features an adorable Minnie and Mickey Mouse sled motif in the front. Its crossbody strap also features delicate snowflake motifs that decorate the entire strap for an extra festive feel.

$398
$199
Coach Outlet

Disney X Coach Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Jacquard With Mickey Mouse Print

If you're a fan of the signature Coach print, then you're going to love the Disney X Coach Teri shoulder bag. It's made of signature jacquard and refined pebble leather, and is on sale for $225!

$450
$225
Coach Outlet

Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Ear Bag

If you're looking for the perfect Disney-themed bag, this Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Ear bag is it. It's subtle enough to wear every day and comes in a bright red color, as well as black. It also has a double-zip closure for extra storage.

$399
$199
Coach Outlet

Disney X Coach Slim Id Card Case With Wink Mickey Mouse

If you're in need of a card case, then you're not going to be able to resist not getting this Mickey Mouse-themed one. You can find an adorable Mickey winking at you in the front which has three credit card slots and an ID window in the back.

$98
$49
Coach Outlet

Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Collectible Bag Charm

Bag charms are a great way to add an extra personalized touch to any bag, and we're currently eyeing this Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Collectible bag charm. It's made of refined pebble leather and features a bright red Mickey Mouse with a gold split key ring and dog leash clip.

$168
Coach Outlet

Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Skater T Shirt

If you don't already have a million Disney tees, you're going to want to add this Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Skater t-shirt to your collection. Made of 100% cotton, this simple white tee has a design featuring a black and white mickey popping up from the side and comes in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

$198
$99
Coach Outlet

ShopDisney 100th Anniversary Collection

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, ShopDisney released this Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' Light-Up Loungefly mini backpack. It comes with glow-in-the-dark and light-up accents that make it all the more magical.

$88
ShopDisney

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' Light-Up Ear Headband

Along with the backpack, ShopDisney also released this special edition Disney100 Light-Up Ear headband. The ears feature a colorful Mickey icon fireworks design with light-up rhinestones while the silver bow in the front glows purple! What's not to love?

$40
ShopDisney

Louis and Ray Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack – The Princess and the Frog

Inspired by Disney's The Princess and the Frog, you're going to need this Louis and Ray Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly mini backpack in your collection stat. With glow-in-the-dark accents and a golden trumpet on simulated leather, there's no better backpack companion than Tiana's bayou buddies.

$88
ShopDisney

Beauty and the Beast Light-Up Ear Headband

Be our guest and add this Beauty and the Beast Light-Up Ear Headband to your cart. Not only does it light up, it also has a beautiful fabric rosette centerpiece and ''Stained glass window'' ears with rose petals.

$40
ShopDisney

