Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Changed Her Stance on Marriage

Jake Bongiovi turned Millie Bobby Brown's world upside down when it comes to marriage.

In fact, the Stranger Things star—who announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's 21-year-old son in April—recently revealed she didn't always see herself tying the knot.

"That wasn't my dream," Millie, 19, told Glamour for one of its Women of the Year cover stories published Oct. 16. "My dream was to have a baby."

All that changed when she met Jake.

"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," the actress continued. "So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"