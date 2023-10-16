Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Changed Her Stance on Marriage

While Millie Bobby Brown didn't always see herself getting married, the Stranger Things star recently revealed how falling in love with fiancé Jake Bongiovi made her want to tie the knot.

Jake Bongiovi turned Millie Bobby Brown's world upside down when it comes to marriage. 

In fact, the Stranger Things star—who announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's 21-year-old son in April—recently revealed she didn't always see herself tying the knot. 

"That wasn't my dream," Millie, 19, told Glamour for one of its Women of the Year cover stories published Oct. 16. "My dream was to have a baby."

All that changed when she met Jake.

"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," the actress continued. "So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

When Millie first met her fiancé in 2021, she had been reeling from what she previously told Allure was an "unhealthy situation" with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic. But with Jake, she's learned to love herself—and him in return.

"I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship," the Enola Holmes alum told Glamour, later adding, "When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him."

Getty Images for Netflix

To see photos of Millie and Jake's relationship, keep reading.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

