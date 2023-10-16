Jurassic Park's Sam Neill Shares Health Update Amid Blood Cancer Battle

Watch : Today's Jill Martin Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Sam Neill is getting candid about his health journey.

Seven months after the Jurassic Park star shared he was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2022, he is now giving insight into his mindset while battling the disease.

"I know I've got it, but I'm not really interested in it," Sam told the Australian Story in an interview published Oct. 15. "It's out of my control. If you can't control it, don't get into it."

The 76-year-old underwent three months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed, but the treatment stopped working and his tumor grew. Sam then switched to a rare anti-cancer drug, which was successful and sent him into remission, according to the Australian Story.

However, he still requires indefinite bi-weekly infusions despite being in remission for 12 months. Despite the "very grim and depressing" aftereffects of treatment, he conceded, "But it's keeping me alive."