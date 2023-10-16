Exclusive

See JoJo Siwa Like Never Before in Intense Punching Match With Olympian Erin Jackson

JoJo Siwa takes a blow to the head from Olympian Erin Jackson during a high-energy boxing match in E! News' exclusive look at the next episode of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 16, 2023 8:18 PM
Watch: See JoJo Siwa's Heated Punching Match With Erin Jackson

JoJo Siwa is trading in her dancing shoes for boxing gloves.

In E! News' exclusive look at the Oct. 16 episode of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Dance Moms alum shares a glimpse into her gritty side as she goes head-to-head against Olympian Erin Jackson in an intense punching match. Having already taken up boxing as a workout at home, the 20-year-old is confident that she could defend herself from the speed skating champion, who is 11 years her senior.

"I train boxing, but I don't ever wanna have to use it," JoJo shares in a confessional. "But it's there in case I need it."

In fact, JoJo literally lets her hair down for the match, ditching her signature ponytail and giant bow. She also gears up with a protective helmet and mouth guard.  

As for Erin? Despite her athletic background, she's admittedly stepping into unfamiliar territory.

"I've never been in a fight in my life," she confesses. "I've never thrown a punch. I don't think I even know how."

The 31-year-old adds with a chuckle, "I'll do my best and try not to get too beaten up."

Indeed, the heated match begins with JoJo unleashing a fury of blows. As the two scuffle, it seems the TikToker has the upper hand.

However, Erin quickly finds her footing. After defending herself from several punches, she manages to strike JoJo in the back of the head.

The massive punch impresses her fellow competitors, with Olympic skier Bode Miller remarking to Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron from the sidelines, "That was a good shot."

Pete Dadds/Fox

So, who comes out the victor? Tune into Special Forces: World's Toughest Test to find out.

New episodes of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs every Monday on Fox.

To meet the entire season two cast, keep reading.

