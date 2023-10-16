See JoJo Siwa Like Never Before in Intense Punching Match With Olympian Erin Jackson

Watch : See JoJo Siwa's Heated Punching Match With Erin Jackson

JoJo Siwa is trading in her dancing shoes for boxing gloves.

In E! News' exclusive look at the Oct. 16 episode of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Dance Moms alum shares a glimpse into her gritty side as she goes head-to-head against Olympian Erin Jackson in an intense punching match. Having already taken up boxing as a workout at home, the 20-year-old is confident that she could defend herself from the speed skating champion, who is 11 years her senior.

"I train boxing, but I don't ever wanna have to use it," JoJo shares in a confessional. "But it's there in case I need it."

In fact, JoJo literally lets her hair down for the match, ditching her signature ponytail and giant bow. She also gears up with a protective helmet and mouth guard.

As for Erin? Despite her athletic background, she's admittedly stepping into unfamiliar territory.

"I've never been in a fight in my life," she confesses. "I've never thrown a punch. I don't think I even know how."