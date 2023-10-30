Shop Like RHOC's Emily Simpson With Date Night Beauty Faves From $14

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Have you ever wondered what beauty a Real Housewives star actually uses? Well, Emily Simpson of The Real Housewives of Orange County got ready for date night in a video for Bravo — and her answers might surprise and delight you.
Let's be honest: No one would believe a Bravoleb's skincare and makeup routine would start at just $14 unless they heard it straight from the source. You know? It seems like, sometimes, unattainability is kind of their whole thing.
That's why it's so great that Emily's choice for classic concealer is one that might just be on our shelves already. Real Housewives are just like us after all!
Throughout the video, you can watch as the RHOC star preps for a fun night out with Shane, walking viewers through each step of her process along the way. (As you can imagine, Shane offers some classic commentary along the way.)
Best of all, shop a few of Emily Simpson's must-have beauty products for yourself below.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Charlotte Tilbury's beloved setting spray helps anchor your look before heading out for the night (or even just commuting).
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Lay the foundation for the perfect glow with Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
"Specifically formulated for frizzy and damaged hair," per Oribe, the shea butter-infused oil "smooths and softens," while also delivering "exceptional shine and moisture."
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Everyone loves Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer, and for good reason: Its creamy, versatile, and long-lasting formula is even good enough for a Real Housewife.
