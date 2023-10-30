Shop Like RHOC's Emily Simpson With Date Night Beauty Faves From $14

Watch Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Emily Simpson get ready for date night — and shop like her, too.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 30, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Reality TVThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopNBCU CheckoutCelebrity ShoppingE! InsiderLikes
Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, 2022 Super Bowl Star SightingsGetty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Have you ever wondered what beauty a Real Housewives star actually uses? Well, Emily Simpson of The Real Housewives of Orange County got ready for date night in a video for Bravo — and her answers might surprise and delight you.

Let's be honest: No one would believe a Bravoleb's skincare and makeup routine would start at just $14 unless they heard it straight from the source. You know? It seems like, sometimes, unattainability is kind of their whole thing. 

That's why it's so great that Emily's choice for classic concealer is one that might just be on our shelves already. Real Housewives are just like us after all!

Throughout the video, you can watch as the RHOC star preps for a fun night out with Shane, walking viewers through each step of her process along the way. (As you can imagine, Shane offers some classic commentary along the way.)

Best of all, shop a few of Emily Simpson's must-have beauty products for yourself below.

read
RHOC Star Gina Kirschenheiter’s CaraGala Skincare Line Is One You’ll Actually Use

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Charlotte Tilbury's beloved setting spray helps anchor your look before heading out for the night (or even just commuting).

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Lay the foundation for the perfect glow with Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation.

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

"Specifically formulated for frizzy and damaged hair," per Oribe, the shea butter-infused oil "smooths and softens," while also delivering "exceptional shine and moisture."

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Everyone loves Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer, and for good reason: Its creamy, versatile, and long-lasting formula is even good enough for a Real Housewife.

Here's what Miranda Kerr's skincare brand KORA Organics can do for you.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!