See Lisa Rinna's Horrifying Return to TV After Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit

Lisa Rinna is definitely owning her latest TV role.
Hulu has revealed the first look at American Horror Stories' four-part Huluween 2023 event, which features the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's first acting gig since leaving the Bravo series earlier this year.
In an episode titled "Tapeworm," the 60-year-old portrays a sinister modeling agent who, according to the streamer's Oct. 16, mentors a "an up-and-coming model who will stop at nothing in her hunger for success."
"Smize for the camera, sweetie," Rinna's character tells her client (played by Laura Kariuki) in the new trailer before the up-an-comer takes a suspicious weight-loss treatment. And when Kariuki worries that "there's a monster inside" of her, the Days of Our Lives alum reasons, "But are you hungry?"
The spooky preview also teases episodes titled "Bestie," "Daphne" and "Organ" that will send a shiver down your spine, just in time for Halloween.
Rinna's return to scripted TV comes nine months after she walked away from RHOBH following a tumultuous season 12 that involved a nasty feud with costar Kathy Hilton.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she announced in January. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
Following her exit, the actress-turned-reality star shed light into her decision to say goodbye after eight seasons.
"The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started," Rinna told The Evening Standard's ES Magazine in May. "I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I've ever seen in print in my life, and it's a reality show! It's a stupid show! I thought, 'It's time to go.' I'm not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."
"I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn't match what we're doing," she added. "I didn't want to live like that. I don't think that's healthy."
All four American Horror Stories Huluween episodes premiere Oct. 26 on Hulu.
