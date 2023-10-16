See Lisa Rinna's Horrifying Return to TV After Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit

Watch : Lisa Rinna Gushes Over Beyonce & Erika Jayne Concerts

Lisa Rinna is definitely owning her latest TV role.

Hulu has revealed the first look at American Horror Stories' four-part Huluween 2023 event, which features the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's first acting gig since leaving the Bravo series earlier this year.

In an episode titled "Tapeworm," the 60-year-old portrays a sinister modeling agent who, according to the streamer's Oct. 16, mentors a "an up-and-coming model who will stop at nothing in her hunger for success."

"Smize for the camera, sweetie," Rinna's character tells her client (played by Laura Kariuki) in the new trailer before the up-an-comer takes a suspicious weight-loss treatment. And when Kariuki worries that "there's a monster inside" of her, the Days of Our Lives alum reasons, "But are you hungry?"

The spooky preview also teases episodes titled "Bestie," "Daphne" and "Organ" that will send a shiver down your spine, just in time for Halloween.

Rinna's return to scripted TV comes nine months after she walked away from RHOBH following a tumultuous season 12 that involved a nasty feud with costar Kathy Hilton.