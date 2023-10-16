Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion's Biggest Bombshells: A Cheating Scandal and Secret Kisses Revealed

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah REVEALS Where She and Uche Stand

The gold goblets were filled to the brim with tea and the pod squad was ready to spill it.

The Love Is Blind cast came face-to-face for the first time in the reunion special that dropped on Oct. 15, which offered updates on all of the Netflix reality series' season five couples. Or should we say couple, as Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez were the only pair to get married in the finale.

But that doesn't mean there haven't been other major relationship status updates since cameras stopped rolling, with Izzy Zapata revealing he's kissed not one, but two cast members after he and Stacey Snyder failed to exchange vows.

Plus, Lydia finally set the record straight about her pre-show romance with Uche Okoroha that almost got them both kicked out of the experiment and Aaliyah Cosby revealed whether or not she and Uche reconnected after filming ended. And then there was that cheating scandal that even shocked hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.