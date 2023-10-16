Alex Rodriguez Shares Rare Insight into Romance With Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

Watch : Alex Rodriguez & Jac Cordeiro Confirm Romance With Instagram Post

Alex Rodriguez just hit it out of the park with this sweet shout-out to girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Nine months after making his relationship with the fitness and lifestyle coach Instagram official, the retired Yankees player gave some rare insight on their romance.

"I have so much respect for Jac," Alex exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "She's Canadian. She lives in Windsor. She was a former nurse—so went to school for a bunch of time and then, during the pandemic, transitioned to health and inspiring and motivating people."

Indeed, he made it clear he's her no. 1 fan.

"She has great clients. I'm one of them," he continued. "She walks the walk every day. This 5:00 a.m. club—she's up every day at 4:30. I don't know how she does it. I'm more up around 6:30. But she's a force of nature and a great mom."

Alex and Jac made their couple's debut on social media in December 2022, nearly two years after he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement.