Alex Rodriguez Shares Rare Insight into Romance With Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez just hit it out of the park with this sweet shout-out to girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.
Nine months after making his relationship with the fitness and lifestyle coach Instagram official, the retired Yankees player gave some rare insight on their romance.
"I have so much respect for Jac," Alex exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "She's Canadian. She lives in Windsor. She was a former nurse—so went to school for a bunch of time and then, during the pandemic, transitioned to health and inspiring and motivating people."
Indeed, he made it clear he's her no. 1 fan.
"She has great clients. I'm one of them," he continued. "She walks the walk every day. This 5:00 a.m. club—she's up every day at 4:30. I don't know how she does it. I'm more up around 6:30. But she's a force of nature and a great mom."
Alex and Jac made their couple's debut on social media in December 2022, nearly two years after he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement.
In addition to embarking on their journey as a couple, the JACFIT founder has helped the baseball analyst on his journey to better health.
Alex said his road to putting his health first began following conversation with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—with whom he shares daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15.
"Overall health is just so important, especially as you get older," the 48-year-old explained to E!. "I have young daughters. I want to make sure that I'm living my best life. During the pandemic, it got away from me a little bit. I started gaining some weight. My ex-wife Cynthia—who's one of my greatest friends in the world, she's an amazing woman, we have two daughters together—she said, ‘Alex, I don't like what I'm seeing.' She said, ‘I've known you 30 years, and you've never looked worse.' And those are harsh words to hear, but I love her for it because they were honest."
Today, Alex is thrilled with where he is when it comes to his overall wellness.
"Two years later, I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," he added, "but I'm also happy and I've made some big, big changes in my life."
Part of his health journey includes focusing on his oral health. After sharing in a May interview with CBS Mornings that he was diagnosed with early-stage gum disease, Alex partnered with OraPharma to encourage people to get checked and raise awareness for gum health.
"It's important to be proactive," he shared. "I always say, if you have strep throat, the doctor will give you some medicine for that. And if you have this, there's treatment but you gotta be on it."