Kris Jenner Shopped Babylist for Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Registry: See Her Picks!

Kris Jenner is a paid spokesperson for Babylist. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about being a mom, it's Kris Jenner. As the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris is someone who's always keeping up with and supporting her children in their latest endeavors, including Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with husband Travis Barker.
Of course, with a little one on the way, there's so much to be done. From shopping for newborn clothes to setting up the home with baby monitors, preparing for a new addition to the family takes a tremendous amount of time and energy. Kris, being the amazing Momager she is, traveled to Babylist's Beverly Hills Showroom to test out products for Kourtney via FaceTime while Kourtney used the Babylist app to add items to her Babylist registry.
As the go-to online destination for millions of growing families, Babylist is designed for expecting and new parents to see, feel, test and get to know the many baby products needed to welcome their little one and see how these times will fit into their home. From test driving the best selection of strollers or finding their perfect nursery aesthetic to even testing out car seats in a life-size car, Babylist Beverly Hills has everything new parents need to get off to a happy and healthy start.
If you're in the process of trying to find the best baby products to choose, all you need is one question: "WWKJD?" (What would Kris Jenner do?) Well, dolls, we've got an answer. Below, you can shop some of the products that Kris and Kourtney previewed at Babylist Beverly Hills, from an extended-use infant car seat made with zero added chemicals to a 4-in-1 bottle sterilizer and dryer that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria, mold, and the yeast that causes thrush.
These must-have baby products are sure to keep you prepared to deliver the best care daily. If your little one could speak, we're sure these finds will have them telling you, "You're doing amazing, sweetie." So keep reading, and let's do some shopping.
Babybjörn Baby Carrier Harmony
The Baby Carrier Harmony is designed to provide both you and your little with maximum comfort. Featuring a premium design made of unique 3D mesh, the carrier features a wide seat and adjustable headrest that support your baby's body, head, and neck. For your comfort, the carrier has a pressure-relieving waist belt, padded back support, and padded shoulder support that can be adjusted for a customized fit.
Chicco KeyFit 35 Zip ClearTex Infant Car Seat
The KeyFit 35 Zip ClearTex Infant Car Seat delivers extended rear-facing use with more headrest height and legroom, and it includes zero added chemicals in its composition. The car seat has a 5-position, Easy-Extend Headrest System that can accommodate up to 32" tall growth, as well as an integrated anti-rebound bar for optimized stability and legroom comfort.
Dr. Brown's Options+ PP Narrow Newborn Feeding Set (5 Bottles)
Featuring a silicone nipple and anti-colic internal vent system, these newborn feeding bottles provide a consistent flow that allows your little one to drink at their preferred pace. The breast-like nipple shape helps ease the transition from breast to bottle, while the internal vent system helps preserve bottle milk nutrients.
Dr. Brown's Clean Steam Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer
Steam, sterilize, dry, and store up to 6 baby bottles and parts at once with this 4-in-1 bottle sterilizer and dryer. According to the brand, it eliminates 99.9% of bacteria, and the yeast that causes thrush, and it comes with 2 HEPA-type filters that capture up to 95% of airborne particles.
Stork Vitals+ Smart Home Baby Monitoring System
This smart home baby monitoring system comes with everything you need to watch over your baby and ensure your peace of mind. The high-resolution camera is equipped with zoom in and pan out functions, room condition monitoring, and two-way audio. The boot, sensor, and Stork app allow you to view, track, and save your baby's health data, events, and milestones.
Mustela Newborn Arrival Gift Set
The Mustela Newborn Arrival Gift Set comes with everything you need to provide your baby with gently and nourishing skincare, including foam shampoo, gentle cleansing gel, no-rinse cleansing water, body lotion, and diaper rash cream. From bath time to diaper changes, you'll always be prepared to deliver the best care for your little one.
WonderFold Wagon VW Edition Quad Stroller Wagon (4 Seater)
Inspired by the vintage VW bus, this 4-seater stroller wagon is a groovy step above the rest. The high-facing seats and deep footwell provide maximum comfort and roominess, while the mesh panels and mesh cover enable plenty of airflow. Not to mention, it comes with ample storage space on the sides and rear and easily folds down into a standing position.
Looking to shop more Kardashian-related finds? Check out these Kourtney Kardashian-approved BaubleBar Skeleton earrings that are back in stock just in time for spooky season.