Kris Jenner Shopped Babylist for Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Registry: See Her Picks!

Kris Jenner is a paid spokesperson for Babylist. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about being a mom, it's Kris Jenner. As the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris is someone who's always keeping up with and supporting her children in their latest endeavors, including Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with husband Travis Barker.

Of course, with a little one on the way, there's so much to be done. From shopping for newborn clothes to setting up the home with baby monitors, preparing for a new addition to the family takes a tremendous amount of time and energy. Kris, being the amazing Momager she is, traveled to Babylist's Beverly Hills Showroom to test out products for Kourtney via FaceTime while Kourtney used the Babylist app to add items to her Babylist registry.

As the go-to online destination for millions of growing families, Babylist is designed for expecting and new parents to see, feel, test and get to know the many baby products needed to welcome their little one and see how these times will fit into their home. From test driving the best selection of strollers or finding their perfect nursery aesthetic to even testing out car seats in a life-size car, Babylist Beverly Hills has everything new parents need to get off to a happy and healthy start.

If you're in the process of trying to find the best baby products to choose, all you need is one question: "WWKJD?" (What would Kris Jenner do?) Well, dolls, we've got an answer. Below, you can shop some of the products that Kris and Kourtney previewed at Babylist Beverly Hills, from an extended-use infant car seat made with zero added chemicals to a 4-in-1 bottle sterilizer and dryer that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria, mold, and the yeast that causes thrush.

These must-have baby products are sure to keep you prepared to deliver the best care daily. If your little one could speak, we're sure these finds will have them telling you, "You're doing amazing, sweetie." So keep reading, and let's do some shopping.