The Crown Unveils First Glimpse of Princes William and Harry in Final Season Photos

Ahead of The Crown's final season, Netflix has shared its very first look at Prince William and Prince Harry in season six.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 16, 2023 5:45 PMTags
TVPrince WilliamRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesThe Crown
The Crown is being passed along to a new generation one last time.

Netflix revealed a handful of photos from the royal drama's sixth and final season—giving fans a first look at Princes William and Harry throughout their adolescence.

In the images, actors Rufus Kamp and Fflyn Edwards as younger versions of the two brothers and can be seen standing alongside their parents Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West). But as the young princes reach their teen years, Ed McVey and Luther Ford step in to play William and Harry. In fact, in the latter years, Kate Middleton also enters the picture, quite literally, as Meg Bellamy's Kate can be seen walking hand in hand with Ed's William when the two first meet at Scotland's University of St. Andrews.

As for the princes' mother, one of the glimpses at part one of the final season, which releases Nov. 16, features the late Princess of Wales in a car alongside Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla).

Taking the viewer on a journey from 1997 to 2005, the final season is divided into two parts with part one focusing on Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi before their tragic 1997 car crash in Paris, while part two will see Diana's sons work through the aftermath of her death while Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) considers the future of the monarchy.

photos
The Crown Cast Vs. the Royals They Play

And while it is sure to be an emotional season, it was a time and subject matter the show's returning players felt ready to take on. Especially Elizabeth, who credited the show's creator and writer Peter Morgan with guiding her through the final days of Diana's life.

"I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days," the Widows actress said in a Netflix press release. "I really just trusted in Peter's emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know."

Part one of The Crown season six debuts Nov. 16 on Netflix, with part two releasing Dec. 14.

Until then, keep reading for your first look at The Crown's final season. 

Netflix

The Princes

Part one of The Crown's final season features Rufus Kampa (as Prince William) and Fflyn Edwards (as Prince Harry).

Netflix

Diana & Her Boys

“I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days," Elizabeth Debicki (who portrays Princess Diana in the final season) previously told TUDUM, adding that she trusted in creator Peter Morgan's "emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know.”

Netflix

Diana & Dodi's Romance

Part one of the final season shares a glimpse into Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed, portrayed by actor Khalid Abdalla.

Netflix
Ed McVey as Prince William

In part two of the final season, actor Ed McVey portrays Prince William.

Netflix
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton

The two walk hand-in-hand in an official season six pic.

Netflix
Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

The actress appears in an official photo for The Crown season six.

Netflix
Behind-the-Scenes fun

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy take a break from filming The Crown season six, in which they play William and Kate.

Netflix
Flashback: Season 5

As a reminder, The Crown depicted William and his brother Prince Harry as kids (played by Will Powell and Senan West) on season 5. For season six, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West⋅will reprise their roles of Princess Diana and Prince Charles (now King Charles III).

