The Crown Unveils First Glimpse of Princes William and Harry in Final Season Photos

Watch : New Pics! See The Actors Playing William & Kate in “The Crown”

The Crown is being passed along to a new generation one last time.

Netflix revealed a handful of photos from the royal drama's sixth and final season—giving fans a first look at Princes William and Harry throughout their adolescence.

In the images, actors Rufus Kamp and Fflyn Edwards as younger versions of the two brothers and can be seen standing alongside their parents Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West). But as the young princes reach their teen years, Ed McVey and Luther Ford step in to play William and Harry. In fact, in the latter years, Kate Middleton also enters the picture, quite literally, as Meg Bellamy's Kate can be seen walking hand in hand with Ed's William when the two first meet at Scotland's University of St. Andrews.

As for the princes' mother, one of the glimpses at part one of the final season, which releases Nov. 16, features the late Princess of Wales in a car alongside Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla).

Taking the viewer on a journey from 1997 to 2005, the final season is divided into two parts with part one focusing on Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi before their tragic 1997 car crash in Paris, while part two will see Diana's sons work through the aftermath of her death while Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) considers the future of the monarchy.