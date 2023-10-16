Travis Barker Shares Photo of Gruesome Hand Injury After Blink-182 Concert

Travis Barker's night didn't exactly end on a high note.
The Blink-182 drummer shared a glimpse of his bloody hand injury following the band's performance in Manchester, England. In the photo, which he posted to his Instagram Stories Oct. 15, Travis gave his followers a close-up look at the scabs across his knuckles as well as the blood that had dripped onto his pants from the wounds.
However, the rocker is no stranger to injuries while jamming out on the kit.
"I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday," Travis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in February, "and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments."
Luckily, it appears his hand injury won't prevent Blink-182 from taking the stage in Manchester again on Oct. 16 before heading back to the U.S. for their Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 shows in Las Vegas. The group will then take a break from the tour until February 2024.
But as the 2023 leg of the tour comes to an end, another new chapter for Travis is about to begin: He and wife Kourtney Kardashian are preparing to welcome a baby boy.
Ever since they announced they're expecting at a Blink-182 concert in June, The Kardashians star and the rocker have given fans glimpses into her pregnancy. From posting pictures from her baby shower to uploading snaps of her bump, Kourtney and Travis have offered peeks into several sweet moments.
They've also shared some of the challenges they faced. This includes Kourtney's hospitalization in September that required her to undergo fetal surgery, prompting Travis to rush home from his tour stop in the U.K. to be by her side.
"It was terrifying," the Lemme mogul recently recalled to Vanity Fair Italia, via translation. "I feel that sooner or later I will go into detail because I hope that it could help others, but I don't feel ready yet because it was really frightening."
Kourtney told her Instagram followers "walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing." And the Poosh creator can't wait to have her little one join their blended family (she co-parents kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick while Travis shares son Landon Barker, 20; daughter Alabama Barker, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler).
"I love experiencing life through their eyes and doing with them all the things I did as a child," she told Vanity Fair Italia about motherhood. "Going to Disneyland or even just touching sand for the first time. I love creating traditions and memories and making everyday things feel special and magical. Being able to do that now with Travis is a dream come true."