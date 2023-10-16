Travis Barker Shares Photo of Gruesome Hand Injury After Blink-182 Concert

Watch : Alabama Barker Roasts Dad Travis Barker Over Baby Name

Travis Barker's night didn't exactly end on a high note.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a glimpse of his bloody hand injury following the band's performance in Manchester, England. In the photo, which he posted to his Instagram Stories Oct. 15, Travis gave his followers a close-up look at the scabs across his knuckles as well as the blood that had dripped onto his pants from the wounds.

However, the rocker is no stranger to injuries while jamming out on the kit.

"I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday," Travis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in February, "and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments."

Luckily, it appears his hand injury won't prevent Blink-182 from taking the stage in Manchester again on Oct. 16 before heading back to the U.S. for their Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 shows in Las Vegas. The group will then take a break from the tour until February 2024.

But as the 2023 leg of the tour comes to an end, another new chapter for Travis is about to begin: He and wife Kourtney Kardashian are preparing to welcome a baby boy.