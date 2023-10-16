Katy Perry Weighs In on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Hard Launch

Watch : Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hug During Chiefs Game

These two are living a teenage dream, and Katy Perry is here for it.

After Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift filled in the blank spaces of their rumored relationship with an official, hand-in-hand date night in New York City Oct. 14, the "Last Friday Night" singer didn't hold back on making her opinion known.

In fact, after Vogue posted a picture of the NFL player and pop star on Instagram and dubbed the evening a hard launch, Katy took the opportunity to give her stamp of approval by commenting, "I ship."

And she wasn't the only one sounding off their support in the comments. One fan wrote, "HE'S SUCH A GENTLEMAN," while another added, referencing another famous singer-athlete pairing, "The Victoria and David Beckham of our times."

The evening saw both Taylor and Travis make special appearances on Saturday Night Live—marking the show's first episode back since the end of the writers' strike—in addition to a post-game at the show's after-party and a dinner-date at Nobu the following day. In each of the pictures from the evening, the pair are looking absolutely smitten as they hold hands.