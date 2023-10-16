Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover Continues With Stylish Dinner Date

After the show, the duo went to the SNL after-party at the restaurant Catch and were again seen holding hands. For the party, Taylor wore a gray coat over an all-black ensemble and finished her look with matching heels, a coordinating bag, a gold chain and her signature red lip. As for Travis, he donned what appeared to be a neutral Jil Sander jacket with a bird design along with a pair of brown pants and white sneakers.

And while Travis—who decided to shoot his shot with Taylor after attending her Eras Tour concert—has noted he's trying to protect their privacy, he also understands that it's hard to shake off the excitement.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place," he shared during a post-game press conference on Oct. 6. "At the same time, you know it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. So, just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."

