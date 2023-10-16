Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover Continues With Stylish Dinner Date

Not only did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who've been sparking romance rumors, make cameos on SNL and attend the after-party, but they also grabbed dinner together in NYC the following night.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 16, 2023 12:32 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

Ain't it funny? Rumors fly.

And I know you heard about those romance rumors regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Well, the "Blank Space" singer, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, continued to fuel dating speculation after their recent dinner.

Taylor and Travis were spotted walking hand in hand outside of the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York on Oct. 15. For their outing, the 12-time Grammy winner wore a semi-sheer, floral top by Jean Paul Gaultier along with a black mini skirt and coordinating shoes. Meanwhile, the athlete sported a beige jacket and matching pants along with a black T-shirt and white Nike sneakers.

The sighting occurred less than 24 hours after Taylor and Travis made cameos on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, with her introducing the musical guest Ice Spice and him appearing in a skit about all the T.Swift coverage during NFL broadcasts since she started attending his games this season.

photos

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game

After the show, the duo went to the SNL after-party at the restaurant Catch and were again seen holding hands. For the party, Taylor wore a gray coat over an all-black ensemble and finished her look with matching heels, a coordinating bag, a gold chain and her signature red lip. As for Travis, he donned what appeared to be a neutral Jil Sander jacket with a bird design along with a pair of brown pants and white sneakers.

And while Travis—who decided to shoot his shot with Taylor after attending her Eras Tour concert—has noted he's trying to protect their privacy, he also understands that it's hard to shake off the excitement.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place," he shared during a post-game press conference on Oct. 6. "At the same time, you know it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. So, just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."

To see some of the photos from their enchanted outings, keep reading.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Date Night Done Right

The stylish duo stepped out for dinner at NYC's Waverly Inn on Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Don't Let Go

For the evening out, the "Lover" singer wore a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier top paired with a leather skirt and boots.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Hand-in-Hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived to Satuday Night Live's after-party in NYC following their cameos on the Oct. 14 episode.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Best Believe They're Still Bejeweled

The duo walked hand-in-hand into Catch Steak NYC.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

They Never Go Out of Style

The NFL star and the 12-time Grammy winner have been sparking romance rumors since this summer.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

A Total Touchdown

The pair appeared to confim the relationship speculation after she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in late September.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Calling It a Night

The duo was photographed exiting the party early Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

An Enchanting Evening

Oh, what a night!

Trending Stories

1

Will Smith Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's Bombshell Memoir

2

Suzanne Somers Dead at 76: Barry Manilow & More Pay Tribute

3

Golden Bachelor's Joan Shares Family Update After Shocking Exit

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Will Smith Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's Bombshell Memoir

2

Suzanne Somers Dead at 76: Barry Manilow & More Pay Tribute

3

Golden Bachelor's Joan Shares Family Update After Shocking Exit

4

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's NYC Takeover Continues With Dinner Date

5

Pete Davidson's Barbie Parody Mocking Himself Is a Perfect 10