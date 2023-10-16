Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Seemingly Confirm Romance During NYC Outing

For their part, Pete and Chase first found chemistry on the set of the 2022 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and then again when Chase, 27, was cast as his love interest on Peacock's Bupkis.

"[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well," she told Nylon in May. "He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing. As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again."

And that on-set chemistry also translated to their real-life romance.

"We talk about everything," she added to the outlet, "and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."