Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Confirm Romance During NYC Outing

This relationship has become more than just a meet cute.

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline added fuel to recent romance rumors as they arrived to the Saturday Night Live after-party together in New York City on Oct. 15, just weeks after it was reported the two had started dating.

Both stars painted a casual yet chic picture, with Madelyn, 25, arriving in black trousers, a long-sleeved black tee and black sneakers to match, while Pete, 29, opted for comfort after his big night of hosting in a track suit inspired look. And not only did the two arrive together, but the Outer Banks actress and Bupkis lead were also spotted holding hands as they left the party.

This new relationship comes shortly after both Madelyn and Pete were linked to others—the comedian and actress Chase Sui Wonders dated for about eight months until the end of August, and Madelyn confirmed she was "happily taken" back in February, amid romance rumors with singer Jackson Guthy.