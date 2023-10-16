Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Confirm Romance During NYC Outing

This relationship has become more than just a meet cute.
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline added fuel to recent romance rumors as they arrived to the Saturday Night Live after-party together in New York City on Oct. 15, just weeks after it was reported the two had started dating.
Both stars painted a casual yet chic picture, with Madelyn, 25, arriving in black trousers, a long-sleeved black tee and black sneakers to match, while Pete, 29, opted for comfort after his big night of hosting in a track suit inspired look. And not only did the two arrive together, but the Outer Banks actress and Bupkis lead were also spotted holding hands as they left the party.
This new relationship comes shortly after both Madelyn and Pete were linked to others—the comedian and actress Chase Sui Wonders dated for about eight months until the end of August, and Madelyn confirmed she was "happily taken" back in February, amid romance rumors with singer Jackson Guthy.
Of that relationship, Madelyn told Cosmopolitan at the time, "All I know is he makes me incredibly happy. And I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered."
The Glass Onion actress previously dated costar Chase Stokes before they ended things in 2021 after a year together.
For their part, Pete and Chase first found chemistry on the set of the 2022 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies, and then again when Chase, 27, was cast as his love interest on Peacock's Bupkis.
"[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well," she told Nylon in May. "He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing. As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again."
And that on-set chemistry also translated to their real-life romance.
"We talk about everything," she added to the outlet, "and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."