Pregnant Jana Kramer Hospitalized During Babymoon With Bacterial Infection in Her Kidneys

Watch : Jana Kramer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Pregnant Jana Kramer is turning her misery into an important message.

During her and fiancé Allan Russell's babymoon, the One Tree Hill alum was hospitalized with a bacterial infection in her kidneys.

"First off and most important, baby is good," she captioned a series of photos from the hospital. "The back pain I've been dealing with for weeks wasn't just back pain. Lesson number one…don't just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think."



She knows that's easier said than done while chasing after her kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 (with ex-husband Mike Caussin).



"So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves," the 39-year-old continued. "When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn't tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal' so ‘don't be a wimp' is what I thought."