Pregnant Jana Kramer Hospitalized During Babymoon With Bacterial Infection in Her Kidneys

After ignoring her back pain, pregnant Jana Kramer—expecting a baby boy with Allan Russell—was hospitalized in Florida with an infection that had spread to her kidneys: "Listen to ur body."

Pregnant Jana Kramer is turning her misery into an important message.

During her and fiancé Allan Russell's babymoon, the One Tree Hill alum was hospitalized with a bacterial infection in her kidneys.

"First off and most important, baby is good," she captioned a series of photos from the hospital. "The back pain I've been dealing with for weeks wasn't just back pain. Lesson number one…don't just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think."
 
She knows that's easier said than done while chasing after her kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 (with ex-husband Mike Caussin).
 
"So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves," the 39-year-old continued. "When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn't tell the doctors because back pain is ‘normal' so ‘don't be a wimp' is what I thought."

Inside Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Memoir The Good Fight

But thankfully her followers stepped in. "Someone very sweet in my dms sent me a message that it could possibly be my kidney. (I've since thanked her for her dm)," the Nashville resident shared. "But not wanting to ruin our babymoon or be sometimes how I can be (slight hypochondriac…and que my closests friends to laugh at slight) we boarded the plane to Florida."

But once they landed, she admitted she couldn't handle the pain any longer. As she began to feel sicker and sicker, she and Allan headed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection that had spread to her kidneys. Ultimately, she spent two days in the hospital and is now on antibiotics.

"So. Lesson. Listen to ur body," Jana wrote. "Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious."

She ended her PSA with a message to her medical team and her baby daddy: "Shout out to this amazing man who I begged to go sleep at the beautiful hotel he got for us but instead slept on a pull out chair..*Tip... Find u a man who doesn't make u feel bad or leave ur side when ur not feeling good. Shout out to the nurses at Good Samaritan hospital in west palm. Y'all were the sweetest."

Ultimately, the duo, who are expecting a baby boy, still got to enjoy their babymoon, albeit a shortened one.

"So thankful for the one day we got to enjoy on the beach," she wrote alongside a bikini snap on Instagram Story. "Baby loved the sound of the ocean."

Until her little boy arrives, keep reading to look back on her family's sweetest moments together...

Pregnant Mama

Jana gushed in September 2023, "Grateful heart with a growing belly."

Michigan Memories

Jana posed for a family portait with Allan Russell and kids Jolie and Jace in August 2023, writing, "Family fun in Michigan."

Fourth of July Festivities

"That’s a wrap on another 4th of July family trip," Jana wrote in 2023. "Core memories made."

Michigander Crew

The family celebrated the holiday in The Great Lakes State.

Scary Season

"You’ve got a friend in us," the star wrote while channeling Toy Story for Halloween 2022. "Love, little Bo Peep, buzz, Jessie and Woody."

First Day of School

Jolie started second grade in 2023, sharing that she wants to be an actress and singer like her mom.

Not So Stoked

"Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not," Jana joked. "2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!"

Feeling Jolly

"Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today," she wrote on Dec. 26, 2022. "It was still the same joy even on a different day…and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic. Thanks to the mommas who told me about this idea." But not all was festive, as she noted, "And a big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking and an ear infection for Jace."

Happy New Year!

Jana was feeling "blessed" on New Year's Eve 2022. "Happy New Years from me and my babies!" she wrote.

Anchors Up!

Jana and Jolie had a mother-daughter boating trip in July 2023.

Sister-To-Be

The actress captioned the shot, "Best mommy daughter time."

"Momma Daughter Time"

The "I Got the Boy" singer gave a glimpse into "life lately" in June 2023, featuring Jolie enjoying a sweet summer treat.

Brotherhood

Her son Jace was all smiles after removing his Spider-Man face paint while bearing a "Brotherhood" T-shirt.

