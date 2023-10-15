Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Marries Singer Phem During Star-Studded Wedding

That howling? It's the sound of love.
During a star-studded affair, Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey wed indie musician Phem Oct. 14 at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades followed by a reception at Duke's Malibu, according to Page Six.
For the big day, the bride—born Olivia Marsico—wore a lace, long sleeve gown. She styled her hair into loose waves and donned a floor-length veil. To complete the simple yet chic look, she carried an overflowing bouquet of white flowers. Meanwhile, the groom chose a light beige suit, white tie and brown dress shoes.
"Added another member to the Posey family and couldn't be more happy," Tyler's cousin Elizabeth Posey captioned a shot of the newlyweds. "Congratulations to Tyler and Olivia!"
Also in attendance? His ex Bella Thorne, her tour mate Avril Lavigne as well as her influencer cousins Ava and Leah Clements.
"My best fucking dude got married today to the best girl," his younger brother Jesse Posey shared. "I love you and Liv forever. You're my homies forever. We partied hard into the perfect night with the best crowd."
Since the early days of their relationship, Tyler knew that their romance felt different—in a great way. "I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman," he told NME in July 2021, "and she's queer too."
"She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella," he continued, "and that I'm sexually fluid."
And then, back in June, Tyler announced he had proposed to Phem (who he was introduced to by music producer John Feldmann) in Cambria, Calif. "We spend every Valentine's Day there," he shared, "so it only felt perfect to do it there."
"It was a total surprise," he continued. "All my friends and loved ones kept it a secret and I designed the ring without her knowing, so I'm very grateful she likes it!"
And as their story continues to unfold, their bond is only getting stronger.
"I didn't expect to feel too different when we got engaged, but it really did change," Tyler said. "The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it'll grow even more when we get married."
