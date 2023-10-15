Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Marries Singer Phem During Star-Studded Wedding

Watch : Tyler Posey Thanks Girlfriend for Helping Him Realize He's Queer

That howling? It's the sound of love.

During a star-studded affair, Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey wed indie musician Phem Oct. 14 at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades followed by a reception at Duke's Malibu, according to Page Six.

For the big day, the bride—born Olivia Marsico—wore a lace, long sleeve gown. She styled her hair into loose waves and donned a floor-length veil. To complete the simple yet chic look, she carried an overflowing bouquet of white flowers. Meanwhile, the groom chose a light beige suit, white tie and brown dress shoes.

"Added another member to the Posey family and couldn't be more happy," Tyler's cousin Elizabeth Posey captioned a shot of the newlyweds. "Congratulations to Tyler and Olivia!"

Also in attendance? His ex Bella Thorne, her tour mate Avril Lavigne as well as her influencer cousins Ava and Leah Clements.

"My best fucking dude got married today to the best girl," his younger brother Jesse Posey shared. "I love you and Liv forever. You're my homies forever. We partied hard into the perfect night with the best crowd."