Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Marries Singer Phem During Star-Studded Wedding

Five months after Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey proposed to indie musician Phem, the two said "I do" in front of friends such as Bella Thorne and Avril Lavigne.

Watch: Tyler Posey Thanks Girlfriend for Helping Him Realize He's Queer

That howling? It's the sound of love.

During a star-studded affair, Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey wed indie musician Phem Oct. 14 at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades followed by a reception at Duke's Malibu, according to Page Six.

For the big day, the bride—born Olivia Marsico—wore a lace, long sleeve gown. She styled her hair into loose waves and donned a floor-length veil. To complete the simple yet chic look, she carried an overflowing bouquet of white flowers. Meanwhile, the groom chose a light beige suit, white tie and brown dress shoes.

"Added another member to the Posey family and couldn't be more happy," Tyler's cousin Elizabeth Posey captioned a shot of the newlyweds. "Congratulations to Tyler and Olivia!"

Also in attendance? His ex Bella Thorne, her tour mate Avril Lavigne as well as her influencer cousins Ava and Leah Clements.

"My best fucking dude got married today to the best girl," his younger brother Jesse Posey shared. "I love you and Liv forever. You're my homies forever. We partied hard into the perfect night with the best crowd." 

Teen Wolf Then and Now

Since the early days of their relationship, Tyler knew that their romance felt different—in a great way. "I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman," he told NME in July 2021, "and she's queer too."

"She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella," he continued, "and that I'm sexually fluid." 

Instagram

And then, back in June, Tyler announced he had proposed to Phem (who he was introduced to by music producer John Feldmann) in Cambria, Calif. "We spend every Valentine's Day there," he shared, "so it only felt perfect to do it there."

"It was a total surprise," he continued. "All my friends and loved ones kept it a secret and I designed the ring without her knowing, so I'm very grateful she likes it!"

And as their story continues to unfold, their bond is only getting stronger.

"I didn't expect to feel too different when we got engaged, but it really did change," Tyler said. "The love felt deeper and just more confident and settled in. I imagine it'll grow even more when we get married."

Read on to relive every fairy tale wedding of 2023... 

Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose

Nearly one year after confirming their engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot in October.

Instagram/Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan & Sky Daily

The wrestling icon tied the knot with the yoga instructor on Sept. 22, two months after getting engaged.

Kelsi Taylor / Instagram

Dane Cook & Kelsi Taylor

The couple got hitched on Sept. 23 at a private estate in O'ahu, Hawaii. "Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii," he shared the day after the wedding on X. "The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you've got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

 Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes

More than four years after they formed a connection on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, the pair tied the knot Sept. 23.

Instagram/Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne & Aree Gearhart 

The couple announced they had "snuck away" and tied the knot on Sept. 21, with The Osbournes alum sharing on Instagram, "I married the most amazing women I've ever met. All in."

Instagram
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

The Captain America star and Warrior Nun actress married in an intimate ceremony in Massachusetts on Sept. 9.

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Robin Roberts & Amber Laign

The Good Morning America co-anchor married her partner Sept. 8.

Instagram/Joey King

Joey King & Steven Piet

The Kissing Booth star sealed the deal with her The Act director on Sept. 2 in Mallorca, Spain.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant

The Tony-winning Wicked actress and singer married the musician at a private residence in Dallas Sept. 2.

David Livingston/WireImage

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

The Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge married his longtime girlfriend, a member of the show's dance troupe, Aug. 26 in a Northern California forest wedding Aug. 26.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff

The Maid actress married the music producer in a star-studded ceremony in New Jersey Aug. 19.

Instagram/Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh & Jean Todt

Six months after her Oscar win, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star tied the knot with longtime love—who she was engaged to for 19 years—in July.

 

Instagram

Mikayla Nogueira & Cody Hawken

The beauty Tiktoker married her partner July 1 in Newport, R.I.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

The two married in Big Sur, Calif., on June 25. The nuptials came more than two years after they began dating and more than eight years after meeting on the set of the 2015 Mad Men finale, which was also filmed not far from their wedding venue.

Instagram

Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

The King Kong actress announced she got "hitched" to the Morning Show actor in a June 10 Instagram post.

Instagram
Andi Dorfman & Blaine Hart

The Bachelorette alum married Blaine Hart in a romantic ceremony in Italy on May 31.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein & Bonnie Chance Roberts

The Booksmart star tied the knot with producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts in an outdoor ceremony in upstate New York on May 20.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & G-Flip

The Selling Sunset star revealed she married the musician on May 10, sharing an Instagram video featuring a video collage of them exchanging vows in Las Vegas.

Instagram
Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown

The Bachelor alum married Jordan C. Brown, in a rustic, outdoor Napa Valley, Calif. ceremony. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, "The Brown-Underwoods...May 13th 2023."

Instagram
Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Just weeks after getting married in a Texas courthouse ceremony in April, the Olympian wed Jonathan Owens in front of friends and family in Cabo San Lucas on May 6. 

Instagram
Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton

The celebrity hairstylist and The White Lotus star confirmed that they tied the knot in Las Vegas in an April 26 Instagram, with Kim Kardashian as their officiant.

Instagram / Sofia Richie
Elliot Grainge & Sofia Richie

The lovebirds said "I do" on April 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes in the South of France.

Instagram
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud

The reality TV star rang in 2023 with a bang, as she married Justin Stroud for a second time in February. They had previously tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse in March 2022. 

Instagram
Clare Crawley & Ryan Dawkins

Less than four months after getting engaged to Ryan DawkinsThe Bachelorette alum confirmed she got married in a Feb. 2 post.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
Abigail Breslin & Ira Kunyansky

The longtime couple kicked off the New Year with a romantic ceremony. "01.28.23," Abigail wrote on Instagram on Jan. 30, "married my bestest friend." 

 

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Nadia Ferreira & Marc Anthony

On Jan. 28, the superstar wed Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. 

