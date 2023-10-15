Suzanne Somers Dead at 76: Barry Manilow, Khloe Kardashian and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Hollywood community is mourning the death of Suzanne Somers.

On Oct. 15, one day before her 77th birthday, the beloved Three's Company actress passed away "peacefully at her home," her publicist R. Couri Hay confirmed on behalf of her family.

"She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," Hay said in a statement to E! News. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. "

A private family burial for the Golden Globe nominee will take place this week, while a memorial will follow next month.

As the heartbreaking news of Somers' passing emerged, many of her fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to honor the Step By Step alum's memory.