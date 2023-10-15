Proof Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Is Dad's No. 1 Fan

Listen, we're only human. Which means we're melting over this moment between Nick Jonas and his daughter Malti.
At the Jonas Brothers concert in Orlando Oct. 13, the 31-year-old was performing "When You Look Me in the Eyes" while his 21-month-old looked on, absolutely captivated by her dad on stage.
In a fan video shared to TikTok, Priyanka Chopra was seen holding up the toddler—who was sporting crocs, a tutu and noise-canceling headphones—so Nick could hold Malti's hand. And when Malti went to grab dad's microphone, he planted a sweet kiss on his lovebug's forehead. (And yes, now we're jealous.)
Later, Nick took to Instagram to share black-and-white photos of him cradling his daughter backstage. As he captioned the post—which also included a shot of the family of three as well as one of Malti watching dad up on stage at Florida's Amway Center—"Bring your family to work day."
Which has often (and happily) been the case for the singer.
Take, for instance, the opening of the band's Five Albums. One Night. stadium tour in August. For the big night at NYC's Yankee Stadium, Malti accompanied her dad during soundcheck, even getting the chance to play around on the drums.
@allieworkman89 The cutest moment! ??????#jonasbrothers #nickjonas #jonasbrothersconcert #jobros ? original sound - Allie Workman
"You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you," Priyanka wrote on Instagram at the time. "Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo!"
And while Nick is the coolest person in Malti's eyes now, he knows one day that will change. "I will probably be embarrassing her all the time," he previously joked to E! News. "I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!' I'm looking forward to that."
