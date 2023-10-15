Proof Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Is Dad's No. 1 Fan

You'll be a sucker for this video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti watching the singer perform during the Jonas Brothers' Orlando concert.

Watch: Nick Jonas' New Pic With Baby Malti May Be the Cutest Ever

Listen, we're only human. Which means we're melting over this moment between Nick Jonas and his daughter Malti.

At the Jonas Brothers concert in Orlando Oct. 13, the 31-year-old was performing "When You Look Me in the Eyes" while his 21-month-old looked on, absolutely captivated by her dad on stage.

In a fan video shared to TikTok, Priyanka Chopra was seen holding up the toddler—who was sporting crocs, a tutu and noise-canceling headphones—so Nick could hold Malti's hand. And when Malti went to grab dad's microphone, he planted a sweet kiss on his lovebug's forehead. (And yes, now we're jealous.)

Later, Nick took to Instagram to share black-and-white photos of him cradling his daughter backstage. As he captioned the post—which also included a shot of the family of three as well as one of Malti watching dad up on stage at Florida's Amway Center—"Bring your family to work day."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Rewind

Which has often (and happily) been the case for the singer. 

Take, for instance, the opening of the band's Five Albums. One Night. stadium tour in August. For the big night at NYC's Yankee Stadium, Malti accompanied her dad during soundcheck, even getting the chance to play around on the drums.

"You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you," Priyanka wrote on Instagram at the time. "Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo!"

And while Nick is the coolest person in Malti's eyes now, he knows one day that will change. "I will probably be embarrassing her all the time," he previously joked to E! News. "I'll be like, 'I'm cool, I promise. I'm on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!' I'm looking forward to that."

Until then, look forward to being a sucker for Nick and Priyanka's cutest family photos below...

Instagram
NYC Visit

The family stepped out for a day in New York's Central Park in August 2023.

Instagram
Little Mountaineer

Priyanka captioned the images, "August magic."

Instagram
Bundle of Joy

Nick gave his daughter a lift during their outing in the park.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Malti lovingly tended to look-alike doll with a matching set of PJs and headband.

Instagram
Monogrammed 'Fit

The little girl rocked an "M" denim jacket for a summer outing.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Priyanka celebrated her 41st birthday with Nick and their daughterMalti Marie in July 2023.

Instagram
Smiles All Around

"July was a movie," Nick captioned a carousal of their vacation photos, including a photo of himself and Malti—clad in a Posh Peanut bucket hat—on a yacht together.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Priyanka and Malti bundled up during a December 2022 scroll around New Jersey.

Instagram
A Trip to Remember

Priyanka pointed to Malti's first visit to India as one of the most memorable moments from her motherhood journey so far during an April appearance on The Jess Cagle Show

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings," Priyanka captioned a series o photos from the occasion on Instagram. 

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

The White Tiger star took her baby girl to see the Christmas lights around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Priyanka captioned this sweet Instagram photo on Nov. 10, 2022, "Home."

Instagram
Diwali

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali with their little girl in October 2022.

Instagram
Family Celebration

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]," the actress wrote on Instagram Oct. 25, 2022. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Instagram
Pool Party

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico enjoy a pool day with Malti.

Instagram
Little Baby, Big Apple

Priyanka shared this cute photo of Malti checking out the streets of New York City during her "first trip" to the Big Apple.

Instagram
Twinning

"Love like no other," Priyanka wrote on Instagram August 21, 2022.

Instagram
Aquarium Trip

The couple had a family day with Malti at the aquarium in December 2022.

