Mary Lou Retton's Family Shares "Remarkable" Update Amid Gymnast's Battle With Rare Illness

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton “Fighting For Her Life”

Mary Lou Retton's family finally has some news worth flipping over.

More than a week after the Olympic gymnast was hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia, her daughters Shayla Schrepfer, 28, and McKenna Kelly, 26, shared a positive update on her health journey.

"Mom's progress is truly remarkable!" they shared on their separate Instagram pages Oct. 14. "Prayers have been felt and have been answers."

Though the athlete—who took home five medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles—remains in the ICU, "her path to recovery is steadily unfolding," they added. "Her fighting spirit is truly shining!"

"Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing," Shayla and McKenna continued. "Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's responding so well to treatments."

For the family—which also includes Shayla and McKenna's sisters Skyla Kelly, 23, and Emma Kelly, 21—the outpouring of support has kept their spirits up.

As the duo concluded their posts, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love."