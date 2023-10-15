Saturday Night Live Tackles Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy in Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Sketch

Watch : Travis Kelce Credits 2 People for Taylor Swift Assist

Thanks to Taylor Swift, everything in the NFL has changed.

Dramatic? We don't think so. Since the singer decided the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be her end game, sports just hit different for everyone, including the cast of Saturday Night Live, who poked fun at the romance during the Oct. 14 episode of the sketch show.

"Alright, it's week seven and if any Taylor Swift fans are watching, the Chiefs game was on Thursday," Kenan Thompson, playing analyst Curt Menefee, began. "You just missed her...Alright, alright, alright. Let's get into the game and stop yapping and Taylor and her little boyfriend."

And yes, he just did something bad. "Whoa, boyfriend?" Mikey Day, playing retired pro Howie Long, said. "Hold on here. No one said boyfriend. Let's not jump to conclusions."