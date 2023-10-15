Saturday Night Live Tackles Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy in Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Sketch

Thanks to Taylor Swift, everything in the NFL has changed.
Dramatic? We don't think so. Since the singer decided the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be her end game, sports just hit different for everyone, including the cast of Saturday Night Live, who poked fun at the romance during the Oct. 14 episode of the sketch show.
"Alright, it's week seven and if any Taylor Swift fans are watching, the Chiefs game was on Thursday," Kenan Thompson, playing analyst Curt Menefee, began. "You just missed her...Alright, alright, alright. Let's get into the game and stop yapping and Taylor and her little boyfriend."
And yes, he just did something bad. "Whoa, boyfriend?" Mikey Day, playing retired pro Howie Long, said. "Hold on here. No one said boyfriend. Let's not jump to conclusions."
From there, sparks (and not the good) started flying.
As Day cried, "Don't say that name!" Walker offered some advice: From one Super Bowl champion to another, this is a way bigger deal than the Super Bowl. You cannot mess this up. This is very delicate."
But let's not get ahead of ourselves here. "It's so early," jumped in Johnson. "You're treating it like it's Joe [Alwyn] all over again. That won't end well. Didn't you listen to ‘Karma?'"
And this is why we can't have nice things, explained Day: "‘Karma' isn't about Joe! Are you insane? Not everything has to be about Joe!"
So while Thompson tried to get the crew to come back, be here, he cut to Pete Davidson—a.k.a. sideline reporter Kenny Ditullio—who was at MetLife Stadium. The mood there? "Devastating," explained Davidson, who looked bedazzled in a pink cowboy hat and friendship bracelets plus a 13 on his hand. "Taylor is nowhere to be seen."
But why would she be there? "Because there was a rumor online she was coming to cheer on Travis Kelce's brother Jason who plays for the Eagles, duh," he says. "But so far no sign of blondie. I'm starting to wonder why I'm ever here."
And once again, Thompson tried to shake off the conversation. "I cannot believe our sideline reporter is the biggest Taylor Swift fan," he said, which caused the men back in the studio to debate who really is the one. "Knock it off, people tuned in for football...When we get back, we're going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football."
Now, are you ready for it? Because then Travis appeared, eagerly saying, "Yes, please!"
Yes, this is what we came for. Well that and Swift's cameo to introduce her friend Ice Spice as musical guest. Now, for something truly out of your wildest dreams, keep reading for more on Taylor and Travis' big night out in NYC...
