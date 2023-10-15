Pete Davidson's Barbie Parody Mocking His Dating Life and More Is a Perfect 10

Watch : Barbie Casting Director Reveals Which Stars TURNED DOWN Ken Roles

Pete Davidson? Yeah, anywhere he's a 10.

During Saturday Night Live Oct. 14, the comedian—who served as host alongside musical guest Ice Spice—debuted his own version of Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie. And in "I'm Just Pete," well, life in plastic isn't so fantastic.

"No one cares about the work I do," the 29-year-old sings, referring to his Peacock series Bupkis. "I made a show with Joe Pesci too and no one streamed it but my mom."

He pokes fun at the Staten Island ferry he purchased—"When I'm high I do things like call up Colin Jost and say, ‘Homey we should buy a boat'"—and his appearance.

"They tell me I have butthole eyes, yet I never sleep alone at night," he belts out before getting to the chorus. "‘Cause I'm just Pete. Anyone else I'd be a three. But I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy ‘cause it's an ugly industry."