Pete Davidson's Barbie Parody Mocking His Dating Life and More Is a Perfect 10

Pete Davidson? Yeah, anywhere he's a 10.
During Saturday Night Live Oct. 14, the comedian—who served as host alongside musical guest Ice Spice—debuted his own version of Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie. And in "I'm Just Pete," well, life in plastic isn't so fantastic.
"No one cares about the work I do," the 29-year-old sings, referring to his Peacock series Bupkis. "I made a show with Joe Pesci too and no one streamed it but my mom."
He pokes fun at the Staten Island ferry he purchased—"When I'm high I do things like call up Colin Jost and say, ‘Homey we should buy a boat'"—and his appearance.
"They tell me I have butthole eyes, yet I never sleep alone at night," he belts out before getting to the chorus. "‘Cause I'm just Pete. Anyone else I'd be a three. But I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy ‘cause it's an ugly industry."
There are also jabs at his mental health—"Out of the blue, like three times a year, when you least expect it, I go to rehab"—and, of course, his dating history. You know, like when he feuded with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West.
"People online still call me Skete," he sings as a picture of the rapper appears on screen, "because of a guy whose name I can't say legally."
Then there's a shot of him with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Flo from Progressive. (OK, he hasn't dated them yet, but there's still time.)
"My dating life is not discreet," Pete jokes. "I generate a ton of publicity for everything expect my comedy."
Case in point? The time he was charged with reckless driving for crashing a car into a Beverly Hills home. And yes, that gets mentioned too.
At the end, he's behind the wheel with Barbie—played by Chloe Fineman—in the passenger seat. "Are you ready, Pete?" she asks, to which he replies, "Sure am Barbie!" And then, just like that, he crashes into her Dreamhouse.
As he jokes, "Aw, not again!"
