Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dreamy NYC Date Night Featured Surprise Appearances on SNL

Watch : Travis Kelce Credits 2 People for Taylor Swift Assist

Welcome to New York, Travis Kelce!

The Kansas City Chiefs star stepped out with Taylor Swift in NYC on Oct. 14—and what an enchanting night it was for the pair. In addition to stopping by Manhattan's restaurant Nobu for a dinner date, the duo also made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live.

That's right! Just minutes into the latest episode of the NBC show—its first since the end of the writer's strike—stars Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker and Molly Kearney performed a sketch that poked fun at the NFL's recent coverage of Travis and Taylor's budding romance.

And after several references to Swifties, as well as Taylor's breakup with Joe Alwyn and her brief time with Matty Healy, Kenan—who portrayed sports commentator Curt Menefee—announced that it was time for them to move on. "When we get back," he said, "we are going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football."

And who exactly was that? Travis himself, who hilariously told the crowd, "Yes, please!"

Later on in the episode—which was hosted by Pete Davidson—it was Taylor's turn to make a cameo, introducing her pal and SNL performer Ice Spice.