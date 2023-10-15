Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dreamy NYC Date Night Featured Surprise Appearances on SNL

Welcome to New York, Travis Kelce!
The Kansas City Chiefs star stepped out with Taylor Swift in NYC on Oct. 14—and what an enchanting night it was for the pair. In addition to stopping by Manhattan's restaurant Nobu for a dinner date, the duo also made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live.
That's right! Just minutes into the latest episode of the NBC show—its first since the end of the writer's strike—stars Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker and Molly Kearney performed a sketch that poked fun at the NFL's recent coverage of Travis and Taylor's budding romance.
And after several references to Swifties, as well as Taylor's breakup with Joe Alwyn and her brief time with Matty Healy, Kenan—who portrayed sports commentator Curt Menefee—announced that it was time for them to move on. "When we get back," he said, "we are going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk football."
And who exactly was that? Travis himself, who hilariously told the crowd, "Yes, please!"
Later on in the episode—which was hosted by Pete Davidson—it was Taylor's turn to make a cameo, introducing her pal and SNL performer Ice Spice.
And if that wasn't enough excitement for one night, Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, were photographed hand-in-hand entering and exiting SNL's after-party at Catch Steak NYC.
The duo's bejeweled date night follows shortly after Taylor was spotted supporting the athlete at his Oct. 12 Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos. The Grammy winner sat alongside Travis' mom Donna Kelce and chatted with his dad Ed Kelce in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs defeated the Broncos.
This marked the third time Taylor attended one of Travis' NFL games in recent weeks, igniting rumors that the pair are indeed an item.
Taylor and Travis first raised eyebrows over the summer, after he tried to shoot his shot with the singer at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. After publicly sharing on his New Heights podcast how he fumbled his attempt to give her a bracelet with his number on it, he invited Taylor to come watch him play. And she did just that, attending her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24.
"I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her," he later said on his Sept. 27 podcast episode, "the friends and family."
Though Travis later made it clear that he won't be discussing their relationship in too much detail going forward, noting, "What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives."
To see more of Travis and Taylor's NYC date night, keep scrolling...