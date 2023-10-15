Prince George and Prince William Support Wales at Rugby World Cup in France

Prince William brought along his and wife Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George to watch Wales take on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup in France.

Welcome back to France, Prince George.

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined his dad on a trip to the country to cheer on Wales national rugby union team as they took on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Stade de Marseille.

George, 10, and the Prince of Wales, 41, twinned in matching navy suits and red ties as they watched the match, which Argentina ultimately won with a score of 29-17.

During their time there, William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and his son also met with the group's president, Gerald Davies, and the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan.

Kate, Princess of Wales, is Patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, titles that the late Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon her in February 2022. That month, she and William brought George to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium in London.

While George has accompanied his parents to several sporting events in their native U.K., his trip to France marked a rare overseas visit for him and the first time he or any of his two siblings, has traveled abroad to watch a match. In 2016, William and Kate brought him and sister Princess Charlotte, now 8, on a family ski vacation to the French Alps in 2016.

Scroll down to see George and William at the Wales vs. Argentina quarterfinal match at the 2023 Rugby World Cup:

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Like Father, Like Son

George and William wear matching navy suits with red ties as they watch Wales take on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Marseille, France.

David Rogers/Getty Images

Royal Fan

Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Meeting the Mayor

George shakes hands with the mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan.

Henry Browne - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Meeting the Union President

William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and his son meet with the group's president, Gerald Davies.

Paul Harding/Getty Images

All Smiles

Neal Simpson/Shutterstock

Argentina Wins

Ultimately, Argentina beat Wales 29-17.

