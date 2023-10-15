Prince George and Prince William Support Wales at Rugby World Cup in France

Watch : Prince George Turns 10: See His Official Birthday Portrait!

Welcome back to France, Prince George.

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined his dad on a trip to the country to cheer on Wales national rugby union team as they took on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Stade de Marseille.

George, 10, and the Prince of Wales, 41, twinned in matching navy suits and red ties as they watched the match, which Argentina ultimately won with a score of 29-17.

During their time there, William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and his son also met with the group's president, Gerald Davies, and the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan.

Kate, Princess of Wales, is Patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, titles that the late Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon her in February 2022. That month, she and William brought George to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium in London.