Nelly and Ashanti Make Their Rekindled Romance Instagram Official

Watch : Ashanti REVEALS She & Nelly Are Back Together at 2023 MTV VMAs

Nelly and Ashanti are taking this new ride to Instagram.

The "Hot in Herre" rapper shared a 43rd birthday tribute to the "Foolish" singer Oct. 13, one month after he confirmed they were back together after their breakup a decade ago.

Nelly, 48, posted an Instagram video montage showing throwback pics and clips of himself and Ashanti set to his and Chris Lane's 2022 track "Birthday Girl."

"One time for the birthday girl…" he captioned his post. "Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

Ashanti responded, "Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!! love ya!!!!"

She and Nelly had dated on and off for almost 10 years until they broke up around a decade ago. This April, they sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they were spotted together in Las Vegas and were spotted together a few more times at events over the next few months. In May, the two performed their 2008 track "Body on Me" together at one of Ashanti's shows—also in Las Vegas.