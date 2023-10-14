Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Moved Out of Home She Shared With Will Smith

More details about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's living situation have been made public following her reveal that the two have been separated since 2016.

More details about Jada Pinkett Smith and estranged husband Will Smith's living situation have been revealed.

On Oct. 14, days after the Girls Trip actress revealed on Today that she and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum have been separated since 2016 and "live separately," The New York Times reported Oct. 14 that as a 50th birthday present to herself, Jada, now 52, had moved out of the Calabasas, Calif. home the former couple shared and bought her own place in the suburban Los Angeles community.

Jada, who details her personal life and struggles in her new memoir Worthy, and Will famously sparked breakup rumors many times over the past few years. In 2020, on an episode of her family's web series Red Table Talk, the actress famously admitted to once being involved in an "entanglement" with August Alsina.

Will noted on the show that it occurred after he and Jada "decided that we were going to separate for a period of time." After he pressed her to offer more specific details, she said, "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken."

photos
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Wildest Quotes About Each Other

Jada and Will drew controversy over the episode. After it was released, the actress, in pursuit of "clarity and emotional sobriety," became what she calls an "urban nun of sorts," The New York Times reported, adding that she meditates and reads texts like the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran and the Bible every day and abstains from sex, alcohol, violent entertainment and unnecessary spending.

Will and Jada married in 1997 and share two children, parents of Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 22.

"We wanted to create a family we never had, and we did that. And we enjoy our family," Jada told The New York Times. "For us, our marriage is like a cornerstone of that for now. Who knows in 10 years."

She continued, laughing, "We've tried everything to get away from each other, and we just don't."

Look back at photos of Will and Jada together over the years:

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Throwback!

Stunner in a blue outfit (dress?)! Will and Jada are all smiles at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere in 1995.

SGranitz/WireImage
White hot

Have you ever seen anything more '90s glam than this? The couple poses together in 1997, the year they got married.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Baby bump alert

Jada is styling more than just a trendy silver coat in this 1998 red carpet photo: she's showing off her baby bump in a sleek black dress. Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Suited up

Hats off to the couple who never cease to show up on a red carpet in style. Here they are together at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in 2005.

Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images
Here comes the bride

Jada ignored the old superstition of never wearing to black to a wedding as she and Will head to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding in Rome, Italy.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Family affair

The kids are here in London, England with Will and Jada on the red carpet at The Karate Kid premiere in 2010.

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
Say cheese

Orange you glad to see this picture of Will and Jada together? The happy couple smiles in New York City in 2010.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Oh Canada

Willow, Jaden, Will, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together in a family shot at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Glam in green

Jada dazzles in green as she and Will arrive at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016.

Instagram
Vacation mode

Everyone is all smiles for a family vacation after making a quick pit stop at the 2018 World Cup.

Instagram
Soft smiles

Will posts an Instagram tribute to wife Jada, acknowledging that they've been together for "HALF OUR LIVES!"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Entanglement

In 2020, Will and Jada addressed Jada's alleged affair with August Alsina.

Admitting she and August had an "entanglement" while she and Will were separated, she explained, "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

2022 Oscars

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Will slapped host Chris Rock over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head. 

After the slap, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and was banned from its events for 10 years. He also apologized to Chris—calling the slap "unacceptable" and noting "there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment." 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Separation News

In Oct. 2023, Jada revealed she and Will have been separated for 7 years, including the six leading up to the 2022 Oscars.

"We're still figuring it out," Jada told People in a profile published Oct. 11. "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

 

