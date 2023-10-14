Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Moved Out of Home She Shared With Will Smith

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Marriage Separation Details

More details about Jada Pinkett Smith and estranged husband Will Smith's living situation have been revealed.

On Oct. 14, days after the Girls Trip actress revealed on Today that she and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum have been separated since 2016 and "live separately," The New York Times reported Oct. 14 that as a 50th birthday present to herself, Jada, now 52, had moved out of the Calabasas, Calif. home the former couple shared and bought her own place in the suburban Los Angeles community.

Jada, who details her personal life and struggles in her new memoir Worthy, and Will famously sparked breakup rumors many times over the past few years. In 2020, on an episode of her family's web series Red Table Talk, the actress famously admitted to once being involved in an "entanglement" with August Alsina.

Will noted on the show that it occurred after he and Jada "decided that we were going to separate for a period of time." After he pressed her to offer more specific details, she said, "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken."