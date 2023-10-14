Chris Evans Breaks Silence on Marriage to Alba Baptista

Watch : Chris Evans Makes Rare Comment About Wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is in marital bliss.

The Captain America star broke his silence about his recent marriage to Alba Baptista at New York Comic Con, where he also debuted his wedding ring.

"I got married," Chris told the audience at Javits Center Oct. 14, drawing cheers. "It was really, really great."

The Avengers star continued, "We kind of had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal—my wife's Portuguese. Yeah, yeah! Go Portugal!"

Chris said the pair's wedding ceremonies were "wonderful and beautiful." He added, "It's a lot, planning a wedding. It's a lot. Those of you who are married [know] it takes a lot out of you. But now that we're through that, we're just kind of been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."