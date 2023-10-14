Chris Evans Breaks Silence on Marriage to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans spoke out for the first time about his marriage to Alba Baptista, one month after they tied the knot. Find out what he told fans at New York Comic Con.

By Corinne Heller Oct 14, 2023 8:04 PMTags
WeddingsChris EvansCouples
Watch: Chris Evans Makes Rare Comment About Wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is in marital bliss.

The Captain America star broke his silence about his recent marriage to Alba Baptista at New York Comic Con, where he also debuted his wedding ring.

"I got married," Chris told the audience at Javits Center Oct. 14, drawing cheers. "It was really, really great."

The Avengers star continued, "We kind of had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal—my wife's Portuguese. Yeah, yeah! Go Portugal!"

Chris said the pair's wedding ceremonies were "wonderful and beautiful." He added, "It's a lot, planning a wedding. It's a lot. Those of you who are married [know] it takes a lot out of you. But now that we're through that, we're just kind of been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

photos
Chris Evans and His Rescue Dog Dodger's Cutest Moments

Multiple outlets reported in early September that Chris, 42, and Alba, 26, tied the knot at a private residence in Massachusetts in front of family and friends, including several of the groom's costars from the Marvel superhero films, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Trending Stories

1

Golden Bachelor's Joan Shares Family Update After Shocking Exit

2

New Suits TV Series Is in the Works and We Have No Objections

3

Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Criticism Over Her Pregnancy at 44

Chris and Alba, who starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, never announced an engagement before getting married. They have reportedly been together for about two years.

Look back at Chris and Alba's road to romance below:

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Golden Bachelor's Joan Shares Family Update After Shocking Exit

2

New Suits TV Series Is in the Works and We Have No Objections

3
Exclusive

How Chloé Lukasiak Turned Her Dance Moms Pain Into a Second Act

4

Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Criticism Over Her Pregnancy at 44

5

The Sandlot Star Marty York's Mom Found Dead, Suspect Arrested