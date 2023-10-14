Chris Evans’ Wedding Ring Is on Full Display After Marrying Alba Baptista

Watch : Chris Evans Makes Rare Comment About Wife Alba Baptista

Talking about Chris Evans as a married man? We can do this all day.

The Captain America star was seen sporting major bling on that finger—for the first time since getting married to actress Alba Baptista—while posing with a fan at New York Comic Con.

The fan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 13 to share two snapshots—one in color and one in black and white—of herself and the Knives Out actor at the event.

Chris, 42, rocked a giant smile as he wore maroon pants, a brown corduroy jacket and a gold necklace. But his best accessory? A silver wedding band, which can be seen on his left hand as he casually held his arm at his side.

Chris married Alba on Sept. 9 in an intimate ceremony at a private residence in Massachusetts.

And although the couple kept things low-key, they did exchange vows in front of some of Hollywood's most familiar faces. Several of the groom's guests came straight out of the Marvel superhero films, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, according to Page Six.