Chris Evans’ Wedding Ring Is on Full Display After Marrying Alba Baptista

Chris Evans was spotted rocking a silver wedding band on that finger at New York Comic Con for the first time since tying the knot with Alba Baptista in September.

Watch: Chris Evans Makes Rare Comment About Wife Alba Baptista

Talking about Chris Evans as a married man? We can do this all day.

The Captain America star was seen sporting major bling on that finger—for the first time since getting married to actress Alba Baptista—while posing with a fan at New York Comic Con.

The fan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 13 to share two snapshots—one in color and one in black and white—of herself and the Knives Out actor at the event.

Chris, 42, rocked a giant smile as he wore maroon pants, a brown corduroy jacket and a gold necklace. But his best accessory? A silver wedding band, which can be seen on his left hand as he casually held his arm at his side.

Chris married Alba on Sept. 9 in an intimate ceremony at a private residence in Massachusetts.

And although the couple kept things low-key, they did exchange vows in front of some of Hollywood's most familiar faces. Several of the groom's guests came straight out of the Marvel superhero films, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, according to Page Six.

photos
Chris Evans and His Rescue Dog Dodger's Cutest Moments

And shortly before Chris and Alba said I do, the Ghosted star shared a rare glimpse into their next chapter together.

"I haven't worked all year and I don't plan to, which has been lovely," Chris told GQ in an interview published after his nuptials on Sept. 19. "My girlfriend that I've had for a while, when we began dating...I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We're living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready."

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Chris and Alba, who starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, have been together for over a year after first sparking romance rumors in November 2022. The pair then went Instagram official in January 2023 but never announced an engagement prior to their wedding.

And for a look back at Chris and Alba's relationship, keep reading for a romance rewind.

Instagram
September 2023: Just Married!

The two tie the knot in an intimate Massachusetts ceremony.

Cindy Ord / WireImage
April 2023: Almost Red Carpet Official

Both actors attend the premiere of Chris' new film Ghosted...

 

Gotham / GC Images
Separate Arrivals

...but do not pose for photos together.

Instagram
February 2023: Happy Valentine's Day

In February 2023, the Avengers actor posted a series of pictures and videos of himself and Alba in honor of Valentine's Day. The two are seen hiking, kissing, traveling, carving pumpkins, and playing with Dodger.

 

Instagram / Chris Evans
Pranking Pair

The montage shows the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby." Chris' dog Dodger also makes an appearance.

Instagram / Chris Evans
January 2023: Instagram Official

Chris makes his relationship with Alba Instagram official by posting a video montage of the two in 2023.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
The Start of Their Love Story


The Marvel actor and the Warrior Nun star begin dating in mid-2021, according to multiple reports. But rumors of their romance only surface in November 2022, when they are spotted walking together in New York City.

