This Love Is Blind Season 5 Couple Had Their Wedding Cut From Show

Netflix didn't say "I do" to this couple.
Love Is Blind season five contestant Renee Poche revealed she got engaged to costar Carter Wall in the pods and continued filming the show all the way up to their wedding day. However, their love story was never aired on the season, which released its finale Oct. 13.
"We were chosen to be followed for the rest of the journey," Renee told Pop Sugar earlier this month. "We did go all the way to altar, but we did not get married."
After the proposal, Renee and Carter went on the Mexico getaway along with the other engaged couples, where she said "things went really well." As Renee noted, "We were always very pleasant, funny, happy, and enjoyed each other's company."
Yet, their relationship began to unravel when they arrived home, according to the veterinarian.
"Once we got back to Houston and back to the real world, I started noticing things that I kind of ignored or blew off that were red flags I should have picked up on," she said. "And eventually I did say 'no' at the altar."
Renee admitted she was "shocked" to learn her storyline had been cut from the season.
"I got a call a couple months before the show aired, in August, to let me know that our story wasn't going to be a big focus," she said. "I did ask for clarification because I was so confused at first. My first question was, 'Wait, the wedding's not going to be shown?'"
As for what viewers missed out on, Renee teased: "It was an emotional roller coaster. There were ups and downs. There were tons of funny, even better moments than the few little clips they showed. It would've been amazing to watch even through the really rough parts."
And while she didn't find her happily ever after with Carter, Renee went on to get married to another man after filming wrapped, though she is keeping her husband's identity private. She said they had matched on a dating app years ago and went on a couple of dates at the time.
"It wasn't until months after filming that we actually did go on more dates," she recalled. "We finished filming in June, and we didn't go out until September or October. I think I was in that spot where I was so ready for a real relationship and so excited for everything, and he saw the chance, so we did it!"
And she wasn't the only one to have her Love Is Blind scenes scrapped: Season five contestants Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons shared on Instagram that they also got engaged in the pods but were not chosen to be filmed after the proposal. The pair ultimately broke up when they "found out we just wanted different things out of life."
Do a deep dive into more Love Is Blind relationships that happened off-camera: