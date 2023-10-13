This Love Is Blind Season 5 Couple Had Their Wedding Cut From Show

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah REVEALS Where She and Uche Stand

Netflix didn't say "I do" to this couple.

Love Is Blind season five contestant Renee Poche revealed she got engaged to costar Carter Wall in the pods and continued filming the show all the way up to their wedding day. However, their love story was never aired on the season, which released its finale Oct. 13.

"We were chosen to be followed for the rest of the journey," Renee told Pop Sugar earlier this month. "We did go all the way to altar, but we did not get married."

After the proposal, Renee and Carter went on the Mexico getaway along with the other engaged couples, where she said "things went really well." As Renee noted, "We were always very pleasant, funny, happy, and enjoyed each other's company."

Yet, their relationship began to unravel when they arrived home, according to the veterinarian.

"Once we got back to Houston and back to the real world, I started noticing things that I kind of ignored or blew off that were red flags I should have picked up on," she said. "And eventually I did say 'no' at the altar."