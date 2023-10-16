The $22 Earpad Covers That Saved Me From Sweaty, Smelly Headphones While Working Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A little story time: I love working out, especially while blasting my favorite music in headphones that drown out all the social anxiety-inducing hustle and bustle of a commercial gym. I had been eyeing the Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones for months, but given the notable price point, I always hesitated right before clicking the "Place Your Order" button. So, like any younger sibling would do, I asked my brother to gift them to me for my birthday last November, half-joking but also half-not. When they arrived in the mail, I was absolutely ecstatic, and I swore to myself that I would keep them in pristine condition for years to come.
Fast-forward 5 months later, and I was in between a rock and a hard place. I loved the sound quality, look, and feel of the Beats, but there was just one problem. They stank ... a lot. I had followed all the Internet tips to the tee — making sure to wipe my headphones down with a dry cloth after every workout, soaking out the excess sweat that had snuck past the earpad seams into the inner cushions, etc. But given the absorbent material of the pads, the sweat had accumulated bit by bit, to the point where I would dread putting on my headphones to go to the gym because I was 100% sure that the people around me would smell how rancid these headphones were.
It finally got to the point where I was just about ready to pull the plug on these Beats and buy a new pair, but I was filled with guilt since this was a birthday present and everything else about the headphones were just perfect. As a last resort, I scoured through Amazon looking for potential solutions, and I came upon these silicone headphone earpad covers. Since $22 is a significantly cheaper price tag than $350, I figured it wouldn't hurt to try these out, along with $18 earpads. I followed video tutorials on how to replace the pads, put the silicone covers on, and cautiously headed to my next workout.
When I say these silicone covers are a gamechanger, I'm genuinely not exaggerating. Almost 6 months and countless sweaty workout sessions later, and my Beats Studio3 are still as good as new (and the sound quality hasn't been compromised in any way). As someone who was able to save her beloved headphones from going in the trash (and end up a few hundred dollars poorer), I'm here to tell those of you who can relate to me that there is an affordable, easy solution. And don't worry if these headphone covers don't match with your current ones — the company makes a wide range of them, along with replacement earpads, so you can find the ones that are specific to your needs.
If you're ready to embark on a new adventure with your headphones while saving some big bucks, come along with me and keep reading.
WC SweatZ Protective Earpad Covers Made by WC
Never worry about stinky or peeling headphone earpads again with these protective earpad covers. They fit snugly on the earpads without compromising sound quality, but are easy to slide on and off your headphone ear pads in seconds. The silicone material ensures that your sweat doesn't absorb into the cushion material of the headphone earpads, and these covers are also machine washable.
If you're still debating whether to purchase these innovative headphone covers, check out what other Amazon shoppers have said about them:
"Had a pair of beats that were already peeling from moisture damage. The flakes would end up sticking to my ears and neck after a workout and it was a total mess. I needed something to contain the flakes so that they don't end up all over me and this did the trick! Not a single flake. The silicone is surprisingly soft and comfortable and they fit on my beats studio 3 headphones like a charm."
"They fit perfectly I go to the gym a lot and with a sweat it ruined my first five pairs of beats headphones with this product. They are still in perfect condition. I would recommend this product over and over again."
"I love These covers. They are a perfect match and fit for my Beats Pro and do not look like they are in any way an additional product that was purchased afterward. Very nicely done & classy!! If you're on the fence about these— BUY THEM NOW. YOU WONT REGRET THIS PURCHASE. I ALSO BOUGHT A PR FOR MY DAUGHTER IN LAW TOO!!"
"These have single-handedly saved my beats. Will 100% buy again. These have lasted me through some of my hardest workouts without signs of breaking down. Comfortable material as well."
"I literally just got them today and used them first time today at the gym… absolutely amazing. They fit my skull crushers perfectly, and didn't at all reduce my usual amazing sound quality achieved using my skull crusher headphones during my workout. I bought these because the sweat leaves me headphones wet, even with the cloth protecting covers which are nice. The sweat just soaks through. Used these covers today for first time and not a single drop of sweat , not a single reduction in headphone performance at all. Skill crushers push massive heavy base and I was worried the covers would impact my music quality. Not at all!!!!! I strongly recommend these covers, especially if you workout. I'm about to upgrade and buy a second set of newer skull crushers this coming payday, I'm definitely going to order a second pair for my new skull crusher headphones. Absolutely amazing!!!! 110% satisfied"
"These are great! I just got a new pair of beats studio 3 and I really want to keep them intact. I had to replace the pads on my other pair several times due the sweat. They stay on with no problem. Comfortable- didn't even feel like I had then on. I finished a pretty intense workout session and and headphones were dry! No issues interfering with sound. Wish I had these before. Only complaint is that i wish they had more colors. Definitely a must-have!!!"
"So glad I bought these. They easily slip over the earphones. Fit perfectly. Great for exercising. Can't tell a difference in sound. Easy to remove and clean, and they keep my headphones dry of sweat."
"These are amazing! The silicone quality is nice and they fit my Studio 3's like a glove, easy to install. I got these right when I got my beats to avoid the earpad peeling I've experienced in the past. Perfect for the gym, or if you wear them while working for long periods. Comfort is great, no effect on the sound for me. The only minor thing is the color match. The black doesn't match and I would LOVE a shadow grey to match the headphones exactly bc then they would be undetectable. However, compared to other fabric covers which absolutely ruin the look of the headphones these are much much better. Worth the price!!! Get them immediately, you won't be disappointed."
