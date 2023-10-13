Dean McDermott Holds Hands With Lily Calo After Tori Spelling Breakup

Dean McDermott is moving on in the 90210.
The actor was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo while walking into the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The outing comes on the heels of Dean's breakup with Tori Spelling earlier this year after more than a decade of marriage.
The Santa Baby 2 star, who sported a black T-shirt and jeans, carried a stack of envelopes, while Lily donned an army green jumpsuit and sneakers. In one picture, Lily leaned over to snuggle up to her rumored beau, as they waited in line to enter the government office.
E! News has reached out to reps for Dean and Tori and has not heard back.
This marks the second time in recent weeks that Dean and Lily have been seen out together as they were previously photographed at Conscious Community Global, where Lily works as a Senior Account Executive, according to her LinkedIn.
Dean, who tied the knot with Tori in 2006, announced his split from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in June, asking for respect in honor of their five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, who turns 12 next week, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6.
"It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote in a since-deleted statement on Instagram. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
Dean, who is also dad to Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, added, "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
And although Tori has not publicly commented on Dean's statement on their split, she has continued to share glimpses into family time with her children. And their latest adventure? Homecoming.
The True Tori star posted a picture to Instagram of Stella and Liam heading to their high school dance and took a moment to reflect on how fast time goes by.
"I'm sorry, little Monkey and Buggy can't come to the phone right now. Why? … Oh, ‘cause they're grown!" Tori captioned the Oct. 1 Instagram pic. "And, NOW little mama had to get one pic with my babes. Forever in my eyes they'll appear their 2 and 3 year old selves with me holding their hands."
The 50-year-old then took a moment to gush over her eldest kids, writing, "These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence. But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans. Proud to be their mom. I trust these 2 because they are just good kids and GET IT!"
Adding how "filled with love" she is, Tori concluded her heartfelt post with, "beaming with proudness as mama helps baby birds take flight. No doubt these 2 will soar! And, best of all, they deserve to!"