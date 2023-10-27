And the First Celebrity Voted Off House of Villains Was...

The first House of Villains star has officially been axed—or should we say Jaxed?
Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor was the first celebrity contestant voted off the E! competition series on the Oct. 26 episode. After he and The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios were personally selected for a possible send-off by the winner of the week one challenge OMAROSA, the Bravo star rubbed enough of his housemates the wrong way to get him the inaugural boot.
Before host Joel McHale revealed the cast's votes, Jax addressed his fellow contestants and insisted he didn't want to leave—in a very Jax way.
"I regret how athletic I was and that I didn't read the room," he shared. "If you think I am a physical threat, think again because I haven't really won a challenge or came close to winning a challenge."
Corinne also pled her case. "Banishing me would be a huge mistake," she warned. "I'm a good team player and I'm not a physical threat."
Tiffany "New York" Pollard didn't miss the chance to deliver one last epic read, telling Jax, "I see your heart and it's ruthless, it's black and it's ugly. And I know why you're in this house, because you're a demon. You're a demon possessed."
Shocked by the drag, Jax replied, "I honestly don't want to go home. I would love to win this thing. I didn't come here for no reason."
Unfortunately, Joel revealed Jax's competitors unanimously voted to banish him from the house first.
After the results were revealed, Bad Girls Club's Tanisha Thomas joked in a confessional, "Jax is a snack, and as much as I love my snacks, baby, they're no good for me and they gotta go. Sorry Jax."
As for Jax's parting words? "It was a lot of fun to be here and I really appreciate you guys having me," he said before being being catapulted out of the room strapped to a chair.
