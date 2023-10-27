And the First Celebrity Voted Off House of Villains Was...

Watch : E!'s "House of Villains" Stars Tease Shocking "Twists" on New Reality Show

The first House of Villains star has officially been axed—or should we say Jaxed?

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor was the first celebrity contestant voted off the E! competition series on the Oct. 26 episode. After he and The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios were personally selected for a possible send-off by the winner of the week one challenge OMAROSA, the Bravo star rubbed enough of his housemates the wrong way to get him the inaugural boot.

Before host Joel McHale revealed the cast's votes, Jax addressed his fellow contestants and insisted he didn't want to leave—in a very Jax way.

"I regret how athletic I was and that I didn't read the room," he shared. "If you think I am a physical threat, think again because I haven't really won a challenge or came close to winning a challenge."

Corinne also pled her case. "Banishing me would be a huge mistake," she warned. "I'm a good team player and I'm not a physical threat."