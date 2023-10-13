Golden Bachelor's Joan Vassos Shares Family Update After Shocking Exit

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Joan Vassos had all the right reasons to exit The Golden Bachelor.

Though a front-runner in Gerry Turner's heart, the 60-year-old eliminated herself from the ABC show to be with her daughter who had just given birth.

"A huge thank you to everyone expressing their concern for my family," Joan wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 12 after the episode aired. "It's a privilege to be a mom to four amazing kids and a grandmother (they call me Jojo) to two beautiful grandchildren. But once a mom, always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn't work out with finding love."

And she made it clear she isn't giving up on her journey to find love.

"Everyone at home is doing great," the private school administrator continued, "and I hope one day I will get the chance at love again."

Now, she'll be rooting on her fellow contestants from home.

"I'm so lucky to have been surrounded by such sweet and supportive women," Joan added in another post. "Missing these women!"