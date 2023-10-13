Golden Bachelor's Joan Vassos Shares Family Update After Shocking Exit

After The Golden Bachelor contestant Joan Vassos told Gerry Turner she had to leave to help her daughter, she shared a message thanking fans for their support.

Joan Vassos had all the right reasons to exit The Golden Bachelor.

Though a front-runner in Gerry Turner's heart, the 60-year-old eliminated herself from the ABC show to be with her daughter who had just given birth.

"A huge thank you to everyone expressing their concern for my family," Joan wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 12 after the episode aired. "It's a privilege to be a mom to four amazing kids and a grandmother (they call me Jojo) to two beautiful grandchildren. But once a mom, always a mom and sometimes the timing doesn't work out with finding love."

And she made it clear she isn't giving up on her journey to find love.

"Everyone at home is doing great," the private school administrator continued, "and I hope one day I will get the chance at love again."

Now, she'll be rooting on her fellow contestants from home.

"I'm so lucky to have been surrounded by such sweet and supportive women," Joan added in another post. "Missing these women!" 

Everything to Know About The Golden Bachelor

Joan's exit came after she won a one-on-one dinner with Gerry for a poem she wrote during a group date talent show. 

"I had a really hard time leaving home," she shared with the 72-year-old during their date, where they also connected over the deaths of their spouses. "I have a lot of responsibilities back at home. I have a daughter who just had a baby 15 days ago—a C-section, not an easy delivery, not an easy baby. But for the first time in my life, I thought, 'I am really going to do something for myself, because I think I'm ready and this is an opportunity that I just can't let go.'"

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Though Gerry gave Joan his rose, she knew she had to return home after receiving a text from her daughter.  

"There's a moral compass that we both share," the retired restaurateur, who expressed his disappointment over her departure, told her, "and sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest."

In the end, it was the least dramatic exit but perhaps one of the most heartbreaking for viewers. 

"My heart maybe got a little fix from Gerry," she said on the car ride home. "He's helped with the journey. Because as you get older, you become more invisible. People don't see you anymore. Like, you're not as significant as when you're young." 

Instagram

To see all the women on Gerry's season, keep reading.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Anna

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired Nutritionist
 
Location: Summit, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
April

Age: 65

Occupation: Therapist

Location: Port St. Lucie, Florida
 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Christina

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager

Location: Sierra Madre, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Edith

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Realtor

Location: Downey, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ellen

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Location: Delray Beach, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Faith

Age: 60

Occupation: High School Teacher

Location: Benton City, Washington

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jeanie

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired Project Manager

Location: Estill Springs, Tennessee

 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Joan

Age: 60

Occupation: Private School Administrator

Location: Rockland, Maryland

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kathy

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant

Location: Austin, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Leslie

Age: 64

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Maria

Age: 60

Occupation: Health and Wellness Director

Location:Teaneck, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Marina

Age: 60

Occupation:Educator

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Nancy

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Interior Designer

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Natascha

Age: 60

Occupation: Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker

Location: New York City, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Pamela

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Salon Owner

Location: Aurora, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Patty

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional

Location: Durham, North Carolina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Peggy

Age: 69

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Location: East Haven, Connecticut

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Renee

Age: 67

Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Location: Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sandra

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant

Location: Doraville, Georgia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Susan

Age: 66

Occupation: Wedding Officiant

Location: Aston, Pennsylvania

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sylvia

Age: 64

Occupation: Public Affairs Consultant

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Theresa

Age: 69

Occupation: Financial Services Professional

Location: Shrewsbury, New Jersey

