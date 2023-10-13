Why Today's Jenna Bush Hager Says Her 4-Year-Old Son Hal Still Sleeps in His Crib

Jenna Bush Hager isn't trying to rock the cradle.
In fact, the Today with Hoda and Jenna co-anchor admitted that she and her husband Henry Hager's 4-year-old son hasn't transitioned to sleeping in a bed just yet.
"Hal is still in his crib," Jenna shared on Today Oct. 12, before asking the audience to weigh in. "At some point, do I need to move him out?"
After co-host Hoda Kodb nodded in agreement that it may be time, as Jenna asked again, "Okay but y'all, it's normal, right?"
However, the 41-year-old was met with a chorus of nos from the audience, prompting her to joke, "I wasn't asking you. I was asking them," referencing the viewers at home.
Jenna attempted to prove her point, explaining, "It's normal to have a 4-year-old, your last child, nicely in his crib where he feels safe, right?"
The author, who shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, with Henry, went on to share that part of the reason Hal still sleeps in a crib is due to his own preferences.
In fact, she has tried to make the switch to a bed in the past. "I'm ready to move him," Jenna confessed, "but he's not wanting to."
And as she revealed, the toddler even put up a hard bargain.
"I said, 'Do you want to maybe move...maybe let's try to talk about maybe moving you next week to your bed,'" she continued. "And he said, 'Not this Cwistmas but next Cwistmas.' He wants to be a kindergartner in his crib."
But as Jenna put it, "Anyway, to each their own!"
Of course, Jenna is no stranger to sharing insights into life with her kids on-air. However, her eldest returned the favor while visiting the morning show last year.
"She never wears underwear," Mila said about her mom in December. "She is not wearing it right now. I saw her change!"
But that wasn't the 10-year-old's only truth bomb of the day, as she also outed Jenna for a very specific incident.
"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants," Mila continued, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"
