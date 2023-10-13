Why Today's Jenna Bush Hager Says Her 4-Year-Old Son Hal Still Sleeps in His Crib

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Talks Family, TODAY Show & Taking On Oprah's Book Club

Jenna Bush Hager isn't trying to rock the cradle.

In fact, the Today with Hoda and Jenna co-anchor admitted that she and her husband Henry Hager's 4-year-old son hasn't transitioned to sleeping in a bed just yet.

"Hal is still in his crib," Jenna shared on Today Oct. 12, before asking the audience to weigh in. "At some point, do I need to move him out?"

After co-host Hoda Kodb nodded in agreement that it may be time, as Jenna asked again, "Okay but y'all, it's normal, right?"

However, the 41-year-old was met with a chorus of nos from the audience, prompting her to joke, "I wasn't asking you. I was asking them," referencing the viewers at home.

Jenna attempted to prove her point, explaining, "It's normal to have a 4-year-old, your last child, nicely in his crib where he feels safe, right?"

The author, who shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, with Henry, went on to share that part of the reason Hal still sleeps in a crib is due to his own preferences.