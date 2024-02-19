Why Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Romance Is a Love Song

Watch : Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi may have met in the most Gen Z of ways, but their courtship quickly took a turn for the old-fashioned.

After connecting on Instagram in 2021, "we were friends for a bit," Millie shared in a November 2022 Wired interview. "And then, what can I say?"

Well, a lot more would've been welcome, especially since the Stranger Things star got engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's model son barely five months later, but that's where the British actress, who turns 20 on Feb. 19, left it at the time.

She and her 21-year-old fiancé have since filled in more blanks: DMing led to FaceTiming, and that led to finally meeting in person, with Jake extending the ancient chivalrous gesture of picking Millie up from the airport.

"bff <3," Jake captioned a June 3, 2021, photo of them, quite possibly having just left an arrival terminal.

The dating speculation intensified a few weeks later when they were photographed out about in New York.