Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Romance Is a Love Song

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown's NYC Outing With Fiance Jake Bongiovi & Family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi may have met in the most Gen Z of ways, but their courtship quickly took a turn for the old-fashioned.

After connecting on Instagram in 2021, "we were friends for a bit," Millie shared in a November 2022 Wired interview. "And then, what can I say?"

Well, a lot more would've been welcome, especially since the Stranger Things star got engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's model son barely five months later, but that's where the 19-year-old left it at the time.

She and her 21-year-old fiancé have since filled in more blanks: DMing led to FaceTiming, and that led to finally meeting in person, with Jake extending the ancient chivalrous gesture of picking Millie up from the airport.

"bff <3," Jake captioned a June 3, 2021, photo of them, quite possibly having just left an arrival terminal.

The dating speculation intensified a few weeks later when they were photographed out about in New York.