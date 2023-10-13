Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Details New Chapter With Baby No. 5

Three months after confirming she privately welcomed her fifth child, Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her new chapter: "He's been such an incredible baby."

Kailyn Lowry is sharing insight into experiencing motherhood away from the cameras.
 
After confirming over the summer that she privately welcomed her fifth baby (her first with boyfriend Elijah Scott), the Teen Mom alum is explaining why she chose to keep the details of their addition close to her chest.
 
"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms," Kailyn—who shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez—told People on Oct. 13, "and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline."

That said, Kailyn—who announced she was leaving the MTV series in 2022 after 11 years—admitted she was hesitant to share details about welcoming baby Rio last year but ultimately decided to do so.

"I kind of feel like my hands are tied," she shared. "People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it."

Noting that the couple's inner circle "all obviously knew," Kailyn shared they had an "incredible" intimate baby shower to celebrate their son.

"As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again," the former reality TV star, who opened up about her struggle with depression last year, "he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me."

Keep reading to see Kailyn's sweetest family photos.

First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

