Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Details New Chapter With Baby No. 5

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

Kailyn Lowry is sharing insight into experiencing motherhood away from the cameras.



After confirming over the summer that she privately welcomed her fifth baby (her first with boyfriend Elijah Scott), the Teen Mom alum is explaining why she chose to keep the details of their addition close to her chest.



"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms," Kailyn—who shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez—told People on Oct. 13, "and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline."

That said, Kailyn—who announced she was leaving the MTV series in 2022 after 11 years—admitted she was hesitant to share details about welcoming baby Rio last year but ultimately decided to do so.

"I kind of feel like my hands are tied," she shared. "People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it."