Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Criticism Over Getting Pregnant at Age 44

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared her reaction to any negative online comments about her expecting a baby boy with Travis Barker at age 44.

Watch: See Kourtney Kardashian's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing critics out of her mind.

The Kardashians star recently revealed her reaction to online haters' comments about her expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker at age 44. 

"Those comments don't affect me," she told Vanity Fair Italia, via translation, in an interview published Oct. 13. "To those who make them, I just say: how dare you question God's plan?" 

This is exactly how Kourtney views the pregnancy, too. In fact, the Lemme mogul said she and the Blink-182 drummer didn't conceive until they "no longer even thought about it" and stopped their in vitro fertilization process.

And while Kourtney shared her IVF experience on the Hulu series, she ultimately felt that it wasn't the right path for her. 

"I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing," she added. "And in fact, I kept telling Travis: If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen. And so it was: When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

However, Kourtney—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick—says this pregnancy is different from her other three.

"Physically I feel great," she told the magazine. "I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of ​​being pregnant! But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex!"

"Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful," she continued. "It took me a while to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying."

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Though there have been bumps along the way. While Kourtney underwent fetal surgery in September, she said she's not ready to talk about it yet. Instead, the Poosh creator is focused on meeting her little one soon.

"Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers," she continued. "And I feel really lucky and grateful. Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."

To see some of Kourtney's pregnancy photos, keep reading.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

