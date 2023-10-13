Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Criticism Over Getting Pregnant at Age 44

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's Disney-Themed Baby Shower

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing critics out of her mind.

The Kardashians star recently revealed her reaction to online haters' comments about her expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker at age 44.

"Those comments don't affect me," she told Vanity Fair Italia, via translation, in an interview published Oct. 13. "To those who make them, I just say: how dare you question God's plan?"

This is exactly how Kourtney views the pregnancy, too. In fact, the Lemme mogul said she and the Blink-182 drummer didn't conceive until they "no longer even thought about it" and stopped their in vitro fertilization process.

And while Kourtney shared her IVF experience on the Hulu series, she ultimately felt that it wasn't the right path for her.

"I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing," she added. "And in fact, I kept telling Travis: If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen. And so it was: When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."