Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Criticism Over Getting Pregnant at Age 44

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing critics out of her mind.
The Kardashians star recently revealed her reaction to online haters' comments about her expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker at age 44.
"Those comments don't affect me," she told Vanity Fair Italia, via translation, in an interview published Oct. 13. "To those who make them, I just say: how dare you question God's plan?"
This is exactly how Kourtney views the pregnancy, too. In fact, the Lemme mogul said she and the Blink-182 drummer didn't conceive until they "no longer even thought about it" and stopped their in vitro fertilization process.
And while Kourtney shared her IVF experience on the Hulu series, she ultimately felt that it wasn't the right path for her.
"I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing," she added. "And in fact, I kept telling Travis: If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen. And so it was: When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."
However, Kourtney—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick—says this pregnancy is different from her other three.
"Physically I feel great," she told the magazine. "I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant! But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex!"
"Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful," she continued. "It took me a while to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying."
Though there have been bumps along the way. While Kourtney underwent fetal surgery in September, she said she's not ready to talk about it yet. Instead, the Poosh creator is focused on meeting her little one soon.
"Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight and say a lot of prayers," she continued. "And I feel really lucky and grateful. Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."
