30 Amazon Post-Prime Day Deals That Are Still On Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days came and went in a flash (or maybe that's because time flies when you're having fun, aka shopping). Whether you were able to fill up your online shopping cart to the brim over the course of the 48-hour event or just missed the deadline, as fellow shopping lovers, we're here to tell you, "There's always more shopping to do." In this case, while the official October Prime Day may be over, a lot of deals are still going on, and there are some out there that include major, major savings. We're talking over 50% off on some of these items.

With that said, it can take a lot more time and effort to locate these big sales without the help of the Prime Day tags and algorithm. That's where we come in. We did the heavy lifting so you don't have to, because shopping should be a wonderful, stress-free experience. From beauty and fashion to tech, home, and kitchen deals, we've rounded up the best of the best so you can buy quality products without sacrificing your wallet, time, or effort.

Honestly, if you're looking for an excuse to shop some more(because after all, you did save some big bucks with Prime Day), look no further. We have a $330 13-in-1 air fry countertop oven for $170, a $485 home WiFi router system for $150, a $75 blazer for $24, and so many more affordable finds at different price points.

So sit back and enjoy the show, because these cinematic savings are worthy enough to be on the big screen.