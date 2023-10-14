30 Amazon Post-Prime Day Deals That Are Still On Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days came and went in a flash (or maybe that's because time flies when you're having fun, aka shopping). Whether you were able to fill up your online shopping cart to the brim over the course of the 48-hour event or just missed the deadline, as fellow shopping lovers, we're here to tell you, "There's always more shopping to do." In this case, while the official October Prime Day may be over, a lot of deals are still going on, and there are some out there that include major, major savings. We're talking over 50% off on some of these items.
With that said, it can take a lot more time and effort to locate these big sales without the help of the Prime Day tags and algorithm. That's where we come in. We did the heavy lifting so you don't have to, because shopping should be a wonderful, stress-free experience. From beauty and fashion to tech, home, and kitchen deals, we've rounded up the best of the best so you can buy quality products without sacrificing your wallet, time, or effort.
Honestly, if you're looking for an excuse to shop some more(because after all, you did save some big bucks with Prime Day), look no further. We have a $330 13-in-1 air fry countertop oven for $170, a $485 home WiFi router system for $150, a $75 blazer for $24, and so many more affordable finds at different price points.
So sit back and enjoy the show, because these cinematic savings are worthy enough to be on the big screen.
Post-Prime Day Tech Deals
INSIGNIA 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
View your favorite movies, shows, and games in high definition with this INSIGNIA 32-inch Fire TV. In addition to supporting Apple Airplay and Alexa voice control, it's equipped with the Fire TV experience, allowing you to access over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes.
Roku Express 4K+
With this Roku Express 4K+, you can stream in HD, 4K, and HDR with sharp resolution and vivid color that's optimized for your TV without the hassle of juggling multiple remotes. All you need is this one tool to enjoy a seamless streaming experience that includes voice search and control.
SAMSUNG S33A Series 24-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor
Take your tech experience to the next level with this SAMSUNG computer monitor, which delivers a wider, clearer view. With features like Samsung's innovative VA Panel technology, eye comfort technology, and Game Mode, this monitor is perfect for everyday use.
HP DeskJet 4155e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
This wireless color inkjet printer enables you to print, copy, and scan in color, and it also comes with essential features like an auto document feeder, mobile fax, and mobile and wireless printing. Not to mention, you'll also get free HP+ smart features and 3 months of Instant Ink with HP+.
Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras (4th Gen) With Sync Module 2
Upgrade your home security with this Blink video doorbell and security cameras set. With the corresponding Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio, so you can answer your doorbell from anywhere and protect your home inside.
Post-Prime Day Beauty Deals
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer 3.52oz
This COSRX moisturizer has 18,800+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. It's infused with 92% of snail mucin that repairs damaged skin, delivers long-lasting hydration, and relieves redness, according to the brand. It also includes skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and betanine to help strengthen the skin barrier.
CeraVe Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid
Speaking of skin-loving ingredients, vitamin C is another essential component of skincare. CeraVe's vitamin C serum is formulated with 10% l-ascorbic acid, hyaluronic acid, and 3 essential ceramides that all work together to help brighten your complexion, improve skin texture and tone, and restore and maintain the skin barrier.
Beautyblender® Original Blender Makeup Sponge
I've tried many makeup sponges throughout the years, but I always end up coming back to my Beautyblender® sponge. The texture and bounciness is perfect for blending everything from foundation to CC cream to concealer to a smooth finish, and the contoured tip is the perfect size for reaching the corners of your face so you avoid creases in your makeup.
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha
This jade roller and gua sha set with 41,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and helps with skin concerns like reducing puffiness, brightening skin, and stimulating lymphatic drainage, according to the brand. Made of rose quartz, the jade face roller is smooth and sturdy, so you can incorporate it into your daily beauty regime. The gua sha also helps to lift skin and shape your skin and jawline.
Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer
Featuring double ceramic technology and frizz-fighting ions, this Conair hair dryer delivers uniform heat for fast drying and reduced hair damage. It also includes a Cool Shot button that helps lock hair styles in place and rocker switches for easy handling between the 3 heat and 2 speed dryer settings.
Revlon Face Roller
Made of real volcanic stone that soaks up excess oil instantly, this Revlon face roller allows you to stay camera-ready on the go. You can use it on clean skin or over a full face of makeup (no need to worry about smudging), and it's super easy to clean as well.
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum For Face
This vitamin C serum by Eva Naturals is packed with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while providing amazing hydration to your skin. It also includes organic ingredients like aloe and niacinamide so you can enjoy glowing skin that radiates from within.
Post-Prime Day Fashion Deals
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Would you believe us if we told you this classy blazer is currently available for less than $25? It may sound too good to be true, but luckily, it's not. Instantly elevate any look with this power blazer that features a notched collar and long silhouette.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Retro Lightweight Taslan Hooded Popover
This hooded pullover windbreaker may be intended for menswear, but I personally love wearing it for an oversized, retro streetwear look. It's minimalistic design allows it to go with a wide range of outfits, but it still adds a pop of style with Tommy Hilfiger's classic colors and embroidered flag logo. The hood is adjustable, and the jacket also features kangaroo pockets, a center button placket, and elastic cuffs and hem.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Advay Slip-on Fashion Boot
Fall is here, and that means it's finally UGG season. These slip-on boots are perfect to wear while running some errands or grabbing your favorite latte, and they feature a faux fur lining and sockliner. They'll keep your feet warm on the colder days but are short enough to wear comfortably even in these early days of autumn.
The Drop Women's Keela Mini Bag With Chain Strap
This mini bag is made of smooth faux leather and can take you from day to night, no matter what the occasion calls for. With a 4" handle drop and a 10" removable chain strap, you can wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody.
adidas Women's Superlite Performance Visor
Work out in style (or rock the "tenniscore" trend) with this white adidas visor. The hook-and-loop back closure allows you to easily adjust the fit, while the mesh material provides ultimate air flow and moisture-wicking.
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Underlined Wireless Bralette
I bought one of these Calvin Klein wireless bralettes in gray, and then I immediately bought 3 more colors after trying the first one on because I loved how it felt and looked so much. The bralette is super soft and lightweight, and the band is supportive without being constrictive.
The Drop Women's Avalon Large Tote Bag
This elevated tote bag from The Drop is large enough to fit all your daily necessities inside while still keeping it classy and fashionable. The bag is made of smooth faux leather and features an inside zipper pocket and polyester lining.
Post-Prime Day Home Deals
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
If you love a clean house but hate the hassle of doing the actual cleaning, the Roomba 692 is about to be your new best friend. It includes features like an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface brushes, a power-lifting suction, and dirt-detecting sensors. You can also schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.
Sunbeam Heating Pad for Neck and Shoulder Pain Relief
This heating pad has a contoured design that gently delivers heat to your neck and the back of your head for soothing pain relief. The slightly weighted edges and magnetic closure also help to ensure a personalized, comfortable fit, and you can choose from 4 heat levels using the included controller.
Flash Furniture Whitney Mid-Back Desk Chair
If you're looking for a new desk chair that is as aesthetic as it is comfortable, we're excited to tell you that yes, you can have the best of both worlds. This contemporary executive office chair is designed to provide lumbar support and easy height adjustment, and the gold arms and base are just the cherry on top.
Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router - 3 Pack
With this Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system, you can replace your traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster with fast and reliable internet that's powered by a mesh network. Unlike your old internet routers and wireless access points, eero automatically updates once a month so your home WiFi system will always stay on top of its game.
Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier + Extra Pet Filter Bundle
This Shark air purifier bundle is perfect for pet parents or for anyone who is looking for a product that delivers stellar results. This purifier uses a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification based on the air quality around you, while the advanced odor guard on the filter helps protect against household odors from cooking, cleaning products, pets, and more.
Post-Prime Day Kitchen Deals
Ninja K32014 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System
This Ninja knife system has all the kitchen knives you'll need while cooking all your favorite recipes. Made of premium blades forged from German stainless steel, these knives are rust resistant and are equipped with an ergonomic handle design that perfectly balances comfort and control. The knife storage rack also has a convenient, built-in knife sharpener so you can easily maintain the quality of your blades in the long term.
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
This KitchenAid hand mixer has the right speed for the right task at hand, whether you're mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at a slow speed or whipping up a perfectly fluffy meringue at a high speed. The lockable swivel cord helps keep the cord out of your way so you can focus on your task, and you can easily shift between accessories with a single-handed press of a button.
MARTHA STEWART Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Iron Dutch Oven
This enameled cast iron Dutch oven distributes and retains heat evenly, making it the perfect kitchen tool for slow simmering, braising, making soups and stews, baking casseroles and bread, and so much more. The aesthetic white exterior goes with any table or kitchen for applause-worthy presentation of your dishes, and the smooth interior is easy to clean and scratch-resistant.
Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
The possibilities are near endless with this Ninja 13-in-1 air fry countertop oven. The 13 functions include Air Fry, Sear Crisp, Rapid Bake, Frozen Pizza, Fresh Pizza, Griddle, Air Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, and Reheat (try saying that three times fast). This handy-dandy tool also features a smart cook system that enables you to achieve perfect doneness from rare to well done with just a touch of a button.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oval Skinny Griddle
Not all griddles were created equal, and this Le Creuset griddle is a step above the rest with its enameled cast iron surface that evenly distributes and retains heat. The griddle's colorful, long-lasting exterior enamel also resists chipping and cracking, and it comes with limited lifetime warranty.
Ninja KT200BL Precision Temperature Electric Kettle
Brew at the perfect temperature for your needs with this precision temperature electric kettle that holds up to 7 cups. It features 7 one-touch preset, along with an illuminated display that features a live temperature reading. With the hold temperature settings, you can keep water at the selected preset for up to 30 minutes.
