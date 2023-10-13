Jax Taylor Shares SUR-prising Update on His Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump

Watch : Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Get New VPR Specials

Nothing brings people together like burying the hatchet over a few Pumptinis.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is sharing a surprising update on where things stand between him and former boss Lisa Vanderpump nearly three years after he left the Bravo series in 2020.

"It's actually pretty good," the reality star said of the relationship on Watch What Happens Live Oct. 12. "Recently we just started talking again. We haven't really spoke in a really long time and then we just met up for lunch, actually at one of James [Kennedy]'s See You Next Tuesday parties. So, we met up I would say about four weeks ago and we had a really good conversation for like an hour and a half. It was emotional, there were tears."

Prior to their reunion at Lisa's West Hollywood eatery SUR, Jax credited the coronavirus pandemic as one of the main reasons for their falling out. That, and starting a family with wife Brittany Cartwright.

"A lot happened over COVID," the 44-year-old explained, "we lost touch, the baby, things happened, there was some miscommunication, but now we're good."