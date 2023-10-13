Allow Alix Earle's Hair Transformation to Influence Your Fall Tresses

Alix Earle has entered her bob era.
The influencer recently kissed her chest-length tresses goodbye, as she showed off her brand-new long bob haircut. And in true Alix fashion, she debuted her dramatic transformation in an Oct. 12 TikTok.
In the short clip, the 22-year-old displayed her long, textured waves before taking the plunge and chopping it into a shoulder-grazing lob. And to prove her fresh cut wasn't a hoax, Alix captioned her post, "This is the first time I've ever done a hair transition video that looks different."
In the comments section, she told a follower, "We cut like 4/5 inches."
Although when a fan joked that Alix would most likely wear hair extensions the next day, she quipped, "Probs."
While the University of Miami alum didn't share too many details about her new look, she's never shied away from sharing her beauty secrets.
Back in August, Alix opened up about the cosmetic treatments she has—and hasn't—gotten done.
"I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep," she said in an Aug. 24 video, before showing a photo of herself as a teenager. "Look at my nose. Like, granted I didn't know how to use nose contour at the time. But it's crazy how much your nose grows into your face."
Plus, one of the reasons she looks different now compared to a few years ago is because "lip filler changed my face so much, too."
And in January 2022, she went under the knife for a breast augmentation in January 2022.
"From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media," she explained. "If you're paying to get something done, wouldn't you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery and no one noticed anything different about me, I'd be pissed."
Alix clarified she wasn't encouraging plastic surgery, but she also isn't judging anyone for wanting to enhance themselves.
"You should love yourself," she noted. "But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don't care about what other people think."
Of course, Alix isn't the only celebrity to keep it real on her beauty transformations.
Keep scrolling to see all of the recent hair changes.