Allow Alix Earle's Hair Transformation to Influence Your Fall Tresses

Alix Earle has entered her bob era.

The influencer recently kissed her chest-length tresses goodbye, as she showed off her brand-new long bob haircut. And in true Alix fashion, she debuted her dramatic transformation in an Oct. 12 TikTok.

In the short clip, the 22-year-old displayed her long, textured waves before taking the plunge and chopping it into a shoulder-grazing lob. And to prove her fresh cut wasn't a hoax, Alix captioned her post, "This is the first time I've ever done a hair transition video that looks different."

In the comments section, she told a follower, "We cut like 4/5 inches."

Although when a fan joked that Alix would most likely wear hair extensions the next day, she quipped, "Probs."

While the University of Miami alum didn't share too many details about her new look, she's never shied away from sharing her beauty secrets.