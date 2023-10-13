Allow Alix Earle's Hair Transformation to Influence Your Fall Tresses

Alix Earle unveiled a dramatic new look on TikTok, as she debuted a long bob haircut.

Alix Earle has entered her bob era.

The influencer recently kissed her chest-length tresses goodbye, as she showed off her brand-new long bob haircut. And in true Alix fashion, she debuted her dramatic transformation in an Oct. 12 TikTok.

In the short clip, the 22-year-old displayed her long, textured waves before taking the plunge and chopping it into a shoulder-grazing lob. And to prove her fresh cut wasn't a hoax, Alix captioned her post, "This is the first time I've ever done a hair transition video that looks different."

In the comments section, she told a follower, "We cut like 4/5 inches."

Although when a fan joked that Alix would most likely wear hair extensions the next day, she quipped, "Probs."

While the University of Miami alum didn't share too many details about her new look, she's never shied away from sharing her beauty secrets.

Back in August, Alix opened up about the cosmetic treatments she has—and hasn't—gotten done.

"I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep," she said in an Aug. 24 video, before showing a photo of herself as a teenager. "Look at my nose. Like, granted I didn't know how to use nose contour at the time. But it's crazy how much your nose grows into your face."

Alix Earle / TikTok

Plus, one of the reasons she looks different now compared to a few years ago is because "lip filler changed my face so much, too."

And in January 2022, she went under the knife for a breast augmentation in January 2022.

"From the start, I decided I was going to be open with this, especially on social media," she explained. "If you're paying to get something done, wouldn't you want people to notice? Like, I paid all that money for a surgery and no one noticed anything different about me, I'd be pissed."

Alix clarified she wasn't encouraging plastic surgery, but she also isn't judging anyone for wanting to enhance themselves.

"You should love yourself," she noted. "But if there is something you want to do for yourself, then do it. Don't care about what other people think."

Of course, Alix isn't the only celebrity to keep it real on her beauty transformations.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

