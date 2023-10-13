Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Watch : Joe Jonas Posts Cryptic Note Amid Sophie Turner Split

The "J Sisters" are down to two.

Amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner is longer be keeping up with sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on Instagram as the Game of Thrones star has unfollowed the Quantico alum. And the move appears to be mutual as Priyanka, who is married to Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas, is no longer following Sophie on the Meta platform.

The social media move appears to be limited to the Baywatch star as Sophie, as of Oct. 13, is still following her estranged husband—and most of her former in-laws on Instagram, including Nick, Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, youngest brother Frankie Jonas and the brothers' parents. She also still follows Joe, Nick and Kevin's band Jonas Brothers.

Joe filed the papers to end his four-year marriage to Sophie Sept. 5 and at the time, the Do Revenge actress and Priyanka were still following on one another on social media.

Sophie and Priyanka once appeared to be close, going on double dates with Joe and Nick in London and at the U.S. Open.