Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

The "J Sisters" are down to two.
Amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner is longer be keeping up with sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on Instagram as the Game of Thrones star has unfollowed the Quantico alum. And the move appears to be mutual as Priyanka, who is married to Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas, is no longer following Sophie on the Meta platform.
The social media move appears to be limited to the Baywatch star as Sophie, as of Oct. 13, is still following her estranged husband—and most of her former in-laws on Instagram, including Nick, Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, youngest brother Frankie Jonas and the brothers' parents. She also still follows Joe, Nick and Kevin's band Jonas Brothers.
Joe filed the papers to end his four-year marriage to Sophie Sept. 5 and at the time, the Do Revenge actress and Priyanka were still following on one another on social media.
Sophie and Priyanka once appeared to be close, going on double dates with Joe and Nick in London and at the U.S. Open.
The quartet even spent Christmas together with Sophie's family in England in 2018, weeks after Sophie served as one of Priyanka's bridesmaids at her wedding to Nick in India. The following year, the Quantico star repaid the favor at the Dark Phoenix actress and Joe's surprise nuptials in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Awards.
Also that year, Priyanka publicly cheered on her sister-in-law ahead of the premiere of Game of Thrones' final season, writing on Instagram, "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister#gameofthrones tonight."
And when Sophie was nominated for her first Emmy for her performance on the show, Priyanka paid tribute to her again, writing, "Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie. We love you and are so incredibly proud of you."
And in 2020, called Priyanka "just the nicest person" while sharing how much she loved living so close to her sister-in-law and Nick.
"It's also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are," Sophie told Elle. "We can relate on so many different levels. It's like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws]."
Look back at Joe and Sophie's red carpet dates over the years: