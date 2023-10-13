Start Spreadin' the News: The Real Housewives of New York City Reunion Trailer Is Here

The New York Housewives aren't holding back during their first reunion.
Bravo dropped a sneak peek for the upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 reunion, and it's clear that cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are leaving no stone unturned during their sit-down with Andy Cohen.
Despite a few lighthearted moments in the Oct. 13 teaser—including Andy poking fun at Sai's criticism over the food at Erin's Hampton's house and anniversary party—things quickly devolve into a lot of drama.
For instance, Ubah calls out Jenna and says she acts differently for the cameras.
"TV Jenna is 'poor me', victim," the model says, "and the real Jenna, it's powerhouse."
Ubah also has a tense moment with Brynn, telling her "maybe you don't know how to be loved" and prompting the corporate communications consultant to issue a defiant clapback.
"Watch your f--king mouth," Brynn replies. "I'm not afraid of you. You put people in the hospital, I put people in the funeral home."
And yes, there are plenty of tears. Erin gets choked up while explaining she had a "rough summer," and Ubah expresses that she's "so tired of just nobody has my back."
The reunion will be divided into two parts—with the first dropping Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET and the second airing the following week at the same time.
It will also be the first reunion for all the stars given The Real Housewives of New York City recasting last year.
