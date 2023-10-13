Bad Bunny Hints at NSFW Moment With Kendall Jenner at Sister's House

Watch : Bad Bunny Shares Steamy NSFW Nude Shower Selfie

Bad Bunny may have just shared an eyebrow-raising detail about his romance with Kendall Jenner.

In his new single "FINA," the Grammy winner—whose rumored romance with the Kardashians star began earlier this year—seemingly hints at the two having an intimate moment while they were at one of her sister's homes.

"Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana' / Bien arrebata'o chingando en casa de tu hermana," Bad Bunny says on the track from his latest album released Oct. 13, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which translate to: "That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f--king at your sister's house."

The musician's latest song wouldn't be the first time that he appeared to allude to their budding romance within his music.

In fact, in his feature on Eladio Carrión's track, "Coco Chanel," released in March, the rapper turned heads since he seemed to throw shade at Kendall's ex, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.