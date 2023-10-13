Bad Bunny Hints at NSFW Moment With Kendall Jenner at Sister's House

Bad Bunny appeared to drop a hint that he and Kendall Jenner had an intimate moment at one of her sister's houses in his new single "FINA."

Bad Bunny may have just shared an eyebrow-raising detail about his romance with Kendall Jenner.

In his new single "FINA," the Grammy winner—whose rumored romance with the Kardashians star began earlier this year—seemingly hints at the two having an intimate moment while they were at one of her sister's homes.

"Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana' / Bien arrebata'o chingando en casa de tu hermana," Bad Bunny says on the track from his latest album released Oct. 13, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which translate to: "That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f--king at your sister's house."

The musician's latest song wouldn't be the first time that he appeared to allude to their budding romance within his music.

In fact, in his feature on Eladio Carrión's track, "Coco Chanel," released in March, the rapper turned heads since he seemed to throw shade at Kendall's ex, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Gucci Ad Campaign

"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," he raps, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

And that wasn't all, as he also goes on to say "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to, "Scorpio women are dangerous." (Hint: Kendall's birthday is Nov. 3).

And since neither the model 27, nor the "Efecto" musician, 29, have publicly commented on their relationship status, fans may just have to keep up with the context clues—especially considering Bad Bunny plans on keeping some details of his personal life to himself.

"I know [people are] going to say something," he told Rolling Stone in June. "People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

Keep reading for a look at their time together so far.

February 2023

Let the romance rumors begin! The stars raise eyebrows after a double date with pals Hailey and Justin Bieber.

March 2023

Award-worthy sighting. Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party together in March.

April 2023

Coachella cuties! The supermodel took a trip to the dessert to supporting the superstar singer.

April 2023

They also spent time cozying up in the crowd together.

April 2023

In late April, Kendall and Bad Bunny took their romance to NYC, where they enjoyed a stylish date night.

May 2023

Met Gala official! The duo attended an after-party together in NYC.

May 2023

Spending time with her inner circle! Bad Bunny joined Kendall on a tropical trip with her closest pals in May.

May 2023

Courtside date night.

May 2023

The duo once again wore coordinating outfits during a night out in Los Angeles.

