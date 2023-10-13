Bad Bunny Hints at NSFW Moment With Kendall Jenner at Sister's House

Bad Bunny may have just shared an eyebrow-raising detail about his romance with Kendall Jenner.
In his new single "FINA," the Grammy winner—whose rumored romance with the Kardashians star began earlier this year—seemingly hints at the two having an intimate moment while they were at one of her sister's homes.
"Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana' / Bien arrebata'o chingando en casa de tu hermana," Bad Bunny says on the track from his latest album released Oct. 13, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which translate to: "That I am a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f--king at your sister's house."
The musician's latest song wouldn't be the first time that he appeared to allude to their budding romance within his music.
In fact, in his feature on Eladio Carrión's track, "Coco Chanel," released in March, the rapper turned heads since he seemed to throw shade at Kendall's ex, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.
"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," he raps, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."
And that wasn't all, as he also goes on to say "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to, "Scorpio women are dangerous." (Hint: Kendall's birthday is Nov. 3).
And since neither the model 27, nor the "Efecto" musician, 29, have publicly commented on their relationship status, fans may just have to keep up with the context clues—especially considering Bad Bunny plans on keeping some details of his personal life to himself.
"I know [people are] going to say something," he told Rolling Stone in June. "People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life. That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."
