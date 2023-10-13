Here's Proof Taylor Swift Is Already Bonding With Travis Kelce's Dad

Donna Kelce isn’t the only member of the Kelce family Taylor Swift has met. The singer, who’s been sparking romance rumors with Travis Kelce, was also spotted talking to his dad Ed Kelce at a game.

'Cause there we are again in the middle of the night—Thursday night football that is.

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on Oct. 12. This marked the third Chiefs game the singer has attended this season as romance rumors about her and Travis Kelce continue to spread. 

During the game, Taylor could be seen once again chatting and cheering with his mom Donna Kelce in a stadium suite. And it looks like the 12-time Grammy winner got to hang out with another member of the Kelce family too as she was also spotted talking to Travis' dad Ed Kelce.

But Taylor and Travis' parents weren't on their own, kid. Brittany Mahomes, who's married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also joined them in the suite. In fact, she and Taylor were seen hugging with excitement after Patrick threw the ball to Travis in a major play.

photos

Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

Overall, it felt like the perfect night to cheer the Chiefs to victory—with them beating the Broncos 19 to eight. Taylor showed her team spirit by rocking the red—not only with her signature lip but also with a Chiefs windbreaker from Erin Andrews' WEAR line (which she paired with a black top and matching skirt).

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Fans will just have to wait and see if Taylor and Travis are end game. But for now, Donna—who was also spotted hanging out with the "Bejeweled" artist at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in September—is staying tight-lipped on where the duo stand.

"It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she told Today earlier this month. "It's just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just, you know, another thing that's amped up my life." 

Want to see more pictures of Taylor at Chiefs-versus-Broncos game? Well, then speak now and keep scrolling.

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

'Tis the Damn Season for Football

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, at a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Miss., on Oct. 12, 2023 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Squad Up

Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also in attendance.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Here for the Boy on the Football Team

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Burning Red

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Got That Red Lip Classic Thing

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

All Hugs

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Old Taylor Can't Come to the Phone Right Now

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

State of Grace

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On the Bleachers

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Archer in Arrowhead Stadium

David Eulitt/Getty Images

So He Calls Me Up And He's Like...

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Cheer Captain

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Can't Calm Down

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Miss Americana

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Best Day

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Love the Game

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Right Where You Left Her

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kaleidoscope of Loud Heartbeats

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

1, 2, 3, Let's Go!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's Nice to Have a Friend

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Holy Ground

