Here's Proof Taylor Swift Is Already Bonding With Travis Kelce's Dad

Watch : Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

'Cause there we are again in the middle of the night—Thursday night football that is.

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on Oct. 12. This marked the third Chiefs game the singer has attended this season as romance rumors about her and Travis Kelce continue to spread.

During the game, Taylor could be seen once again chatting and cheering with his mom Donna Kelce in a stadium suite. And it looks like the 12-time Grammy winner got to hang out with another member of the Kelce family too as she was also spotted talking to Travis' dad Ed Kelce.

But Taylor and Travis' parents weren't on their own, kid. Brittany Mahomes, who's married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also joined them in the suite. In fact, she and Taylor were seen hugging with excitement after Patrick threw the ball to Travis in a major play.