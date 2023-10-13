Here's Proof Taylor Swift Is Already Bonding With Travis Kelce's Dad

'Cause there we are again in the middle of the night—Thursday night football that is.
Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on Oct. 12. This marked the third Chiefs game the singer has attended this season as romance rumors about her and Travis Kelce continue to spread.
During the game, Taylor could be seen once again chatting and cheering with his mom Donna Kelce in a stadium suite. And it looks like the 12-time Grammy winner got to hang out with another member of the Kelce family too as she was also spotted talking to Travis' dad Ed Kelce.
But Taylor and Travis' parents weren't on their own, kid. Brittany Mahomes, who's married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also joined them in the suite. In fact, she and Taylor were seen hugging with excitement after Patrick threw the ball to Travis in a major play.
Overall, it felt like the perfect night to cheer the Chiefs to victory—with them beating the Broncos 19 to eight. Taylor showed her team spirit by rocking the red—not only with her signature lip but also with a Chiefs windbreaker from Erin Andrews' WEAR line (which she paired with a black top and matching skirt).
Fans will just have to wait and see if Taylor and Travis are end game. But for now, Donna—who was also spotted hanging out with the "Bejeweled" artist at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in September—is staying tight-lipped on where the duo stand.
"It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she told Today earlier this month. "It's just one of those things where, you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just, you know, another thing that's amped up my life."
